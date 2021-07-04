Burnt churches stir deep indigenous ambivalence over the faith of the ancients | Canada

For more than a century, the clapboard church nestled between hills in western Canada has been a spiritual home of the Similkameen Upper Indian Gang.

To build St. Annes, the residents of Chuchuwayha Indian Reserve # 2 traveled 40 miles to the nearest town, pulling timber into their horse and truck community.

To reach its corners, generations of congregants would travel miles on foot, crossing the ponderosa pine and the sage brush.

But early last Saturday, dense smoke filled the air and flames erupted in the aging wooden structure near Hedley in British Columbia. By the time local fire crews arrived, the church had been reduced to a pile of ashes.

The fire destroys a Catholic church in Morinville, Alberta, this week. Photos: Diane Burrel / Reuters

The community fire chief said nothing could be done to save the wooden building. Police say the fire that destroyed the church was suspicious and was probably deliberately ignited. It was the fourth Catholic church in the territory of the First Nations, destroyed by fire in less than a month.

The church meant so much to all of us, especially our ancestors, said Carrie Allison, an elder who helped maintain the church, said in a statement. When your injury rages it is not healthy for you or your community.

As Canada grapples with the discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves of indigenous children on the sites of former residential schools, many have directed their grief and anger at the Catholic Church, which ran more than half the schools nationwide.

Illness and hunger were prevalent in schools, and survivors have described physical and sexual abuse, often at the hands of Catholic priests and lapelople.

In recent weeks, nearly two dozen churches have been burned or vandalized across the country, eight of which took place in First Nations territories.

Justin Trudeau joined indigenous leaders and provincial officials in condemning those widely suspected of arson.

“I can not help but think that the burning of churches is actually depriving people in need of grief, healing and mourning from places where they can grieve and reflect and seek support,” the prime minister said on Friday.

But for many indigenous people, churches evoke contradictory and conflicting emotions: they are spaces built by their ancestors where generations were baptized and buried, but they also represent the destruction of indigenous culture and more than a century of physical fear and abuse.

From the 19th century until the 1990s, more than 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded schools in a campaign to forcibly assimilate them into Canadian society. More than half were run by the Catholic Church; thousands of children died from disease, neglect and other causes.

Those innocent souls were scarred for colonialism, said Amelia McComber, an indigenous practitioner and theologian. And this sacrifice has become the focal point of the injury and trauma that has gone on for generations in our communities.

Upon entering the schools, children were banned from speaking their mother tongue and forced to convert to Christianity. Generations later, many indigenous people in Canada still identifies as Christian.

We are a spiritual people and the spiritual one was transferred to Christ because that was the only way for our people to pray [in the residential schools]. That was the only way they could worship, McComber said.

A man sits and prays in the field where the remains of over 750 children were buried at the site of the former Indian residential school Marieval in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan, last month. Photos: Geoff Robins / AFP / Getty Images

Some have suggested that First Nations communities should consider severing all ties with a religion they say was imposed on them.

Debate is a legitimate debate for the First Nations to talk about the removal of Catholic churches from our territories and the establishment of our faith as an official religion, cicerone writer Robert Jago. Canada and [First Nations] these are not 100% separate societies, but religion is one of the places where they are, or should be.

But as more churches are burned or vandalized, indigenous leaders have demanded that much more than a century old buildings not be spared, despite anger.

I can understand it. I do not like the church. I do not believe in church, chief Clarence Louie of the Indian Osoyoos Gang told the National Post, after the church in his community was destroyed. Many residential school survivors hate the church with a passion, but I have never heard any of them ever suggest that people go back to this I talk to many residential school survivors and, of course, there is a lot of hatred and bitterness and anger, but that still does not mean you go and make arson.

For Allison, a survivor of the Kamloops Indian residential school, the fire only exacerbated the pain.

I think of all our ancestors who helped build St. Anne, looking upon us and seeing all their hard work and the place they wanted to burn to the ground, she wrote. Many of us have suffered, but that is not how we do things and this is not our way. It makes me so sick, sad and I can only hope I do not know you. I’m sorry for you, and I hope you are satisfied.