Our Lady brings peace to a troubled world – Clarion Herald





Fatima World Apostle, custodians of the Pilgrim International (IPV) statue since 1947, will bring the statue back to several Catholic churches in New Orleans July 11-25. The statue was last erected in the Archdiocese of New Orleans five years ago. When she came in 2016, there was church around the church for confession and devotion throughout the day, said Phillip Bellini, director of religious education at Good Shepherd Parish (St. Stephen’s Church).



Bellini said graces, favors given and conversions have been reported wherever the statue goes. History of the statue

Pope Pius XII crowned Our Lady of Fatima the Queen of the World in 1946. The following year, sculptor Jos Thedim designed the original image of the International Pilgrim Statue of Our Lady of Fatima with instructions from the Exposed Carmelite Sister Mary Lcia of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints one of the original visionaries of Fatima, who died in 2005. Bishop Fatima entrusted the image to John Haffert, co-founder of the Blue Army. Since 2014, the World Apostolic Church of Fatima, USA has been entrusted with the statue. Patrick Sabat, the custodian of the IPV statue and curator of the statue since 2008, will speak at every stop, bringing the message of hope, peace and salvation to a world in need. Here is the parish schedule in the archdiocese where the statue of the International Pilgrim Virgin will be displayed. Times vary at each site:



July 11, St. Stephen’s Church, 1025 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans.



July 12, St. Andrew the Apostle, 3101 Eton St., Algiers.



July 13, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, 1 Rectoral Lane, Hahnville.



July 14, Our Lady of Lourdes, 400 Westchester Blvd., Slidell.



July 15, Church and Sanctuary of St. Joseph, 610 St. Six, Gretna.



July 16, Mt. Carmel Latin Mass Society, Mandeville.



July 17, St. Rita, 2729 Lowerline St., New Orleans.



July 18, St. Patrick’s Church, 724 Camp St., New Orleans.



July 19, Divine Mercy, 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner.



July 20, Our Lady of Permanent Relief, 1908 St. St., Kenner.



July 21, St. Francis Xavier, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie.



July 22, Visit to Our Lady Parish, 3500 Ames Blvd., Marrero.



July 23, St. Rita, 7100 Jefferson Hwy., Harahan.



July 24, St. Louis King of France, 1609 Carrollton Ave., Metairie.



July 25, St. Dominic, 775 Harrison Ave., New Orleans. For me it is a connection with the appearance of Our Lady in Fatima, said Bellini. The statue was blessed by Bishop Fatima in 1947; Sister Lucia, one of the spectators at Fatima, saw him; and was commissioned by Pope Pius XII to travel the world. But, above all, it inspires someone with a deeper love for God and a desire to bring hope to a fallen world through the Immaculate Heart of Mary. For details about the statue, visit: https://fatimatourforpeace.com/the-statue. [email protected]

