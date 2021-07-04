



The Hurricane Center said as of 5 a.m. ET, Elsa was moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Its center was located 85 miles east of Kingston, Jamaica.

Late Saturday, the storm hit parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti with heavy rain and strong winds as its center passed south.

Elsa is moving very close to Jamaica and parts of eastern and central Cuba on Sunday, the hurricane center said, where tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible on Sunday and night.

The Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm hour late Saturday for the Florida Keys, from Craig Key in the west to the Dry Tortugas. The clock means tropical storm conditions, including sustained winds of at least 39 mph, are possible within 48 hours. By Monday, Elsa is expected to track central and western Cuba and head toward the Florida Straits. Tropical storm conditions are forecast for parts of the Keys and southwest Florida through Monday evening. Elsa is then projected to move near or over parts of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight hardening is possible on Sunday as Elsa traverses warm waters, approaching Cuba’s south-central coast. However, the gradual weakening is predicted to occur on Sunday night and Monday when Elsa moves through Cuba. Once the storm passes Cuba, it will trail into the Florida Straits where a slight restructuring is possible as it moves over the warm Gulf Stream. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 15 counties Saturday in front of Elsa. He encouraged residents to begin preparation efforts, including equipping their disaster relief equipment with supplies worth a week and creating a disaster plan. “We are preparing for the risk of isolated tornadoes, storms, heavy rainfall and rapid flooding,” DeSantis said. The state of emergency covers the counties of Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota. What is expected Elsa was one Category 1 hurricane on Friday and early Saturday but landed in a tropical storm late Saturday morning. “An additional drop in forward speed is expected … on Sunday, followed by a turn to the northwest on Sunday night or Monday,” the hurricane center said. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Haitian coast north of Port Au Prince, the southern coast of the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the border with Haiti, 10 provinces in Cuba and Jamaica. Heavy rain is expected in parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Jamaica by Sunday, with 4 to 15 inches possible, possibly leading to scattered flooding and mudslides, according to the hurricane center. The hurricane center said Elsa is projected to move near Jamaica and parts of Eastern Cuba on Sunday. Rainfall of 5 to 15 inches is possible in parts of Cuba from Sunday to Monday. Significant flooding and landslides are possible in Cuba, especially in the more mountainous regions. The Cayman Islands can also receive 3 to 5 inches of rain from Sunday to Monday, according to the hurricane center. No casualties or major injuries were reported in Barbados after Hurricane Elsa passed away on Friday, according to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, speaking at a news conference Saturday. “It may have been much worse, but it was quite bad, and certainly one of the most challenging events we have had to deal with recently regarding climate,” the prime minister said. At least 743 roofs were damaged by the storm, said Kerry Hinds, director of the emergency management agency in Barbados. Roger Blackman, managing director of the Barbados Light & Power Company, said energy service was fully restored to 65% of customers on the island and he hoped to have 80% of customers back within 48 hours. Elsa’s route to the US coast is less secure Based on the latest forecast route, Elsa could start bringing wind and rain to the Florida Keys and southwest Florida by Monday evening as a tropical storm. It could then trail along the west coast of Florida early next week. The Hurricane Center predicts Elsa will bring 2 to 6 inches of rain to parts of the Florida Keys and South Florida. But even if the storm center heads west Florida, Florida’s southeastern “Surfside” community will “probably see some impacts, even if they are just some of the outside” rain and wind from Tuesday or Wednesday, CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin said. A crew could destroy the remaining units of a partially collapsed Florida condo building in Surfside as soon as Sunday, officials said, racing against the clock as Elsa approaches the state. Otherwise, Elsa winds could collapse the structure uncertainly, officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard has decided Port Condition X-rays to the ports of Key West and Miami as Elsa approaches the Florida Peninsula, according to a Coast Guard press release . The condition means that steady winds of bladder force between 39 and 73 mph are expected within 48 hours and that vessels and ports must begin a series of preparations that are detailed in federal regulations Ports remain open for commercial traffic, but the Coast Guard warned that “past bridges may not work if strong winds reach 25 miles per hour or when an evacuation is under way” Elsa was the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season, and the third named storm that posed a threat to the U.S. coast.

