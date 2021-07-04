The Brazilians demonstrate against Bolsonaro, the slow spread of vaccines





RIO DE JANEIRO / BRASLIA, July 3 (Reuters) – Protesters took to the streets in Brazil on Saturday demanding the ouster of President Jair Bolsonaro and more vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic as the country faces the world’s second deadliest outbreak after United States. On Friday, Supreme Court Rosa Weber authorized the opening of an investigation against Bolsonaro over alleged irregularities in the procurement of vaccines developed in India. The protests were originally scheduled for July 24, but were brought after evidence of irregularities related to that vaccine deal was presented to a Senate committee investigating the pandemic treatment by the federal government. A person participates in a protest against the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 3, 2021. REUTERS / Mariana Greif Read more Brazil’s COVID crisis has been exacerbated by a slow spread of vaccines. “It was not a denial, it was corruption,” said a banner held by 71-year-old Marilda Barroso in Rio de Janeiro. By 2pm local time, the protests had drawn thousands of people to at least 13 state capitals, according to local media reports. The demonstrations were planned to take place in 315 Brazilian cities and 15 countries, local media reported, citing the organizers of the acts. More protests were scheduled for the afternoon, including in Brazil’s largest city, So Paulo. Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Additional Reporting by Srgio Queiroz Written by Ana Mano; Edited by David Gregorio Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

