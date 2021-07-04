International
Distrust and sadness wash over Toronto police after Konst’s death. Jeffrey Northrup
The mood among Toronto police forces is a shock and grief following the sudden death of a colleague, Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who was killed while on duty, says the head of the police union.
“There is a strong sense of mistrust among the officers,” Jon Reid, president of the Toronto Police Association, told the Star on Saturday.
“Everyone here understands that something like this is a possibility, but it is still shocking when it happens.”
Northrup, who served in the Toronto Police Department for more than three decades, died early Friday morning after being deliberately hit by a vehicle in an underground parking garage near the city hall, police said.
He was hit as he and his partner responded to a 911 call for a robbery and died shortly after being rushed to hospital. His partner was treated for injuries and released.
The horrific murder is not unknown territory for the Toronto police force, which has lost 19 members to premeditated murder since 1901. The most recent deadly attack occurred in 2011, when Sgt. Ryan Russell was hit by a stolen debt clearer run by a man heading downtown during a psychotic rage.
The attacks are devastating for family members as well as for their fellow officers, who spend long hours together at work. After the death of an officer, colleagues are forced to deal with the mental health consequences of a traumatic event.
Bill Rusk, executive director of Badge of Life Canada, a group that aims to help police personnel and their families cope with mental health issues, says post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is prevalent among the first responses to have lost colleagues while on duty.
“There is a lot of sadness and a lot of shame and guilt involved in these emotions,” Rusk said. “Officers tend to make a lot of second guesses after incidents like this – they feel like, if they had arrived at the crime scene sooner, maybe things would have been different. Or maybe if they had done something different, their colleague would still be alive. ”
According to a study by the Center for Addiction and Mental Health, 29 percent of police officers experience PTSD-related symptoms, versus nine percent of the general population. Rusk estimates the average first responder will experience more than 900 traumatic events over a 30-year career.
Reid said attacks on police officers have increased in recent years. About 700 officers were attacked in 2019, according to police data.
Reid said the Toronto Police Association is trying to link officers to support services following a police homicide.
“The association has a series of supports that we offer. “We liaise officers with counselors and psychologists to help support them and help them through this process,” he said.
But there remains a problem of volume and funding for mental health services, he added. “It takes a long time for an officer to come in to see a psychologist. And we need specialized, trained psychologists to talk to first responders who have seen horrific events. ”
Toronto police have been set up an online book of condolences for anyone who wants to offer their thoughts on Northrup family, friends and colleagues.
Umar Zameer, 31, was charged with first-degree murder after Northrup’s death and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance on July 23.
