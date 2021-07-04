Fredericton Police give all clear at Regent Mall after reporting a firearm

Police were called to Regent Mall around 4 p.m. On Saturday after a “quarrel” in which a firearm was seen, according to a media release.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, according to police. They have identified “persons of interest” but have not made any arrests.

The police presence lasted until about 7:30 p.m., at which time most of the left-wing police vehicles and people who had taken refuge on the spot were escorted out.

At 4:42 p.m., the mall management announced on Twitter that the mall would be closed for the rest of the day due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In a tweet sent at approximately 4:45 p.m., Fredericton police said they had a “substantial police presence” at the center due to an ongoing call for service.

“The mall and the nearby area have been evacuated as we investigate,” police said.

“Please avoid the area.”

Police later specified that they were responding to a “gun complaint”.

As most of the mall was evacuated, police say some people had to be sheltered on site inside the mall.

An emergency response team was called in to assist with the weapons call. (Gary Moore / CBC)

Police urged the public not to post details about police movements on social media. They also demanded that the media report from the scene to leave at a neighboring hotel.

Numerous police officers and RCMP vehicles were stationed at the entrances and exits of the mall. Some officers could be seen outside their vehicles carrying long guns. The Fredericton police emergency response team was also called.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is required to call Fredericton Police at 460-2300, or Crime Prevention at 1-800-222-8477, to remain anonymous.