England is enjoying an ‘incredible’ return to Wembley, says Kane





July 4 (Reuters) – England could take another step towards achieving their vision of winning a major tournament when they return to Wembley for the European Championship semi-final against Denmark, said captain Harry Kane. Kane scored twice in England’s 4-0 quarter-final victory over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, as they reached the last four of a Euro for the first time in 25 years. Gareth Southgate’s team will return to the England national stadium for the penultimate stage of Wednesday’s tournament, which Kane described as an “incredible” occasion. “We know it will be a tough game. But we also know if we understand it properly and play as we know we can, then we have a great opportunity to reach a final,” Kane said. “Many of us playing now will not be able to have a great game like the one at Wembley on a big tournament again. It’s an opportunity for us and we have to catch it with both hands. We have to we enjoy being in that environment “Coming out from behind the Germany match, the spirits were high and the stadium was shaking, so hopefully we can use that energy again and really take the match to Denmark.” England will face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday. The two met in the League of Nations last year, playing a 0-0 draw in September before Denmark secured a 1-0 victory at Wembley next month. Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Edited by William Mallard Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/england-relishing-incredible-wembley-return-says-kane-2021-07-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos