International airlines may be forced to cancel flights to Australia after arriving at the border of arrival | News from Australia

International airlines claim they may be forced to suspend services in Australia from next week after the national cabinet agreed to halve the number of people allowed to enter the country and they say any suggestion of a price increase is offensive and bizarre.
From 14 July, overseas arrivals will be reduced from 6,070 to 3,035 per week, dampening the hopes of thousands of Australians stranded overseas and seeking to return home.
Barry Abrams, executive director of the Australian Airlines Board of Representatives, said Sunday that he sympathized with those caught overseas. But he said the airlines are still flying to Australia and are trying to crash and will even face tough choices.
It will be a very difficult situation for many airlines to maintain their flight frequency in Australia, Abrams said.
Many will wonder whether or not it makes more sense to suspend their passenger flights or simply perform cargo flights. I would not see it as cutting Australia [but] I would see reduced connectivity and availability of flights to and from Australia.
The price of a flight is based on its length, number of passengers and air transport capacity, with the direct cost of a flight going up to $ 10,000 per hour, Abrams said.
If an airline were to stop operating he expects the government to reallocate seats under the new cap to other airlines that continue to fly to Australia. But without giving details about the industry, there were many unknowns about how change would be handled, Abrams said.
The airlines have not yet been assigned their landings, he said. Only until those processes begin to take place can airlines begin to process this. I know this does not provide any certainty about all of this.
We certainly understand, that it is a terrible situation, but it is something we are respecting from the Australian government that airlines will have to go and do.
Abrams said the airline industry was not advised before Friday’s announcement.
The news was followed by an outpouring of anger and concern in online community groups about Australians stranded overseas.
Many labeled the decision inhumane, especially as no timeframes or targets were provided explaining when quarantine restrictions could be eased for fully vaccinated travelers.
Nearly 5,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to deny Annastacia Palaszczuk an exception to leave Australia to participate in the Tokyo Olympics after the Queensland Prime Minister led the indictment by states campaigning to reduce the number of international arrivals.
According to the latest figures from the foreign affairs department, there are 34,000 Australians stranded overseas who are still waiting to return home.
The price of flights to Australia rose after the announcement on Friday, but Abrams rejected any suggestion that airlines were raising the price.
As an international airline, we would see it as quite an insult, Abrams said. They have continued to operate throughout the pandemic in extremely difficult trading conditions, and many large multinational companies continue to bleed from large cash flow losses. Any notion they have been taking advantage of or cheating on is simply bizarre.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt had said Saturday that he hoped there was no one seeking a trade advantage from difficult circumstances.
Finance Minister Simon Birmingham on Sunday advocated lowering the arrival limit.
“This decision is one that only deals with the reality of the fact that the risk profile changes as we continue to move through this pandemic,” he told ABCs Insiders. The Delta variant changes that profile in terms of its transmissibility and the risks associated with it.
The minister rejected suggestions that lowering the border could have been avoided if the federal government had started planning and building quarantine facilities built on purpose in early 2020.
“I do not think we will be able to repeat the number of places in terms of hotel quarantine in other types of facilities,” he said.
Australia has done a tremendous job of getting people back while continuing to suppress the virus and keep it out of the community, so it has been a very successful model so far.
Additional reporting by the Australia Associated Press
