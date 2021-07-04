International
Today in History US and World News
Today is Sunday, July 4th, the 185th day of 2021. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.
Highlights in the story:
On July 4, 1976, America celebrated its bicentennial with one-day festivities; President Gerald R. Ford made stops in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, the Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and New York, where more than 200 boats paraded across the Hudson River in Operation Sail.
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was approved by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
In 1802, the United States Military Academy officially opened in West Point, New York.
In 1826, 50 years after the Declaration of Independence was passed, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.
In 1831, the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, died in New York City at the age of 73.
In 1910, in what was declared the War of the Century, the world heavyweight boxing world champion Jack Johnson defeated former white champion James J. Jeffries in Reno, Nevada.
In 1939, Lou Gehrig from the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself the luckiest man on earth.
In 1946, the Philippines became independent of U.S. sovereignty.
In 1959, America’s 49-star flag, recognizing Alaskan citizenship, was officially unfurled.
In 1960, the 50-star American flag was officially unfurled, recognizing Hawaiian citizenship.
In 1995, the Atlantis spacecraft and the Russian space station Mir split after spending five days in orbit anchored together.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 97. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 94. Country singer Ray Pillow is 84. Actor Ed Bernard is 82. Actor Karolyn Grimes is 81. R&B singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 78. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 78. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 75 years old. R&B musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Spread Panic) is 69. Singer John Waite is 69. Rock musician Pengilly (INXS) is 63. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 59. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 58. Actor-playwright, screenwriter Tracy Letts is 56. Actor Al Madrigal is 50. Actor Jenica Bergere is 47. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 46. Singer Stephen Ste McNally (BBMak) is 43. Actor Becki Newton is 43. Actor Mo McRae is 39. TV personality Mike The Situation Sorrentino is 39. R&B singer Melanie Fiona is 38. Malia Obama is 23.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.wvnews.com/newsfeed/us/today-in-history/article_7c6ce748-4aad-5f40-a18f-2ebb732a7326.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]