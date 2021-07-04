Be Tactful and Examine the Catholic Church Residential School Past, Manitoba Pastor Encourages

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Some Manitoba Catholics are calling on church leadership to make up for their mistakes in light of the unveiling of unmarked graves at the sites of some former Indian residential schools in Canada.

Father Paul Bringleson, pastor of St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church in Flynn Flon, thinks the Roman Catholic Church should take the back seat and really listen to the survivors.

“Take off your clothes, shoes, rings and crosses. Sit in a chair. And listen,” he told a sermon on June 6th, days after the first nationTk’emlps at SecwpemcFirst reported the discovery of what are believed to be 215 unmarked graves in the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“It’s not for us to tell the Indigenous Peoples,” it’s time to move on. You do not tell a victim when their suffering is over. “You sit with that pain.”

Bringleson’s sermon attracted national attention when it was published in full by Maclean Magazine.

In the weeks following his sermon, other First Nations reported that they too had found what was believed to be unmarked graves, including 751onCowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan and another 182near St. Louis Mission School. Eugene’s outside Cranbrook, BC

Bringleson says Catholics should be able to ask questions of the church leadership and get worthy answers. Instead, leaders often get involved in other issues such as gay marriage, he says.

“If two men want to get married in Canada, every bishop in the country is writing a letter about it. But these graves have been discovered and our role in it, which needs to be explored and looked at, is not a quick fix,” he said. in an interview with CBC Manitoba Radio Information last Monday

“No one wants to be left unprotected. Especially in the church, the clergy have confidence in sacred commandments. This makes it very difficult to want to be vulnerable to people. It is not our first instinct, and yet here we must be. “

Pope Francis speaks from his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on June 6, 2021. Pope Francis will meet with indigenous leaders later this year, but has not offered an official apology for the abuse suffered by students in residential schools of Canada. , many of which were run by the Roman Catholic Church. (Domenico Stinellis / The Associated Press)

There have been calls for the Catholic Churchto to formally apologize to Native Canadians for the abuse committed through the residential school system, which was run by the federal government and contracted for Christian denominations. More than Sixty percent of the schools were run by the Roman Catholic Church.

The United, Presbyterian, and Anglican Churches have apologized for their roles in the residential school system, as has the Canadian government, which has offered compensation.

There have been some localized pardons by individual Catholic orders. Pope Francis will meet with indigenous leaders later this year and express his “pain” after the unveiling of the tombs at Kamloops.

However, neither the Pope nor the Vatican has offered a formal apology.

‘This, I can not forgive’: parish priest

Linda Ducharme, a Catholic from Mtis, said after the discovery of the unmarked graves, she will not return to her Catholic church in St. Louis. Ambroise, Man., Until the Pope apologizes.

“I refuse to support the Catholic Church until I had to apologize for its part and apologize,” she said.

“I am a devout Christian. I turned to the Catholic Church because it is the only one here. But this, I can not forgive.”

Ducharmesays she cried for days, not only for children forced to attend residential school children, but also for their parents. None had a voice, she says.

“They took those small children, put them in these enclosed spaces, like pig farming and livestock today. All crowded there, not fed or properly cared for.

“Many of them probably died of disease as well, but the way they treated the best body did not let the parents know, they just wrapped them in a blanket and buried them. This is so disrespectful and so wrong.”

The statue of Queen Victoria on the premises of the Manitoba Legislature stands with its head removed after it was topped on Canada Day. (Justin Fraser / CBC)

This feeling was evident on Canada Day a day marked by mourning for many, but also apparent anger, including the falling of statues at the bases of the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg.

Some Catholic churches across the country have been destroyed or burned.

Ducharme says this is not the way to achieve anything.

“I do not agree with burning churches. It does not help anyone. It does not solve the problem. We know you are crazy, but going out and being destructive does not solve anything.”

However, Ducharme says she has lost the sense of patriotism for the usual festive holidays.

“It certainly does not make you proud to be Canadian. And I used to be so proud to be Canadian,” she said.

This year, “even if I was not busy with my daughter’s movement, we would not have celebrated. My heart was with them.”

Gordon Elijah Mackintosh, a practicing Catholic in Winnipeg, also hopes I had to recognize her mistakes.

Gordon Elijah Mackintosh wants the Catholic Church to take responsibility for the mistakes of residential schools in Canada. (Submitted by Gordon Mackintosh)

“I was really upset about the news coming out. I’ve been going to church all my life, and I just felt I needed to say something,” said Mackintosh, 31.

He is disappointed in the silence by many Catholic communities.

“Considering one of the key sacraments is reconciliation and forgiveness, I think they really need to show the indigenous community and really everyone that they want to say what they say,” he said.

Truth, acceptable necessary for change

In terms of reconciliation, churches and government have a lot of work to do, says Sean Carleton, an assistant professor of indigenous history and studies at the University of Manitoba.

Churches need to be transparent with historical data that many churches hold back, he says, and making it all available right away is a good first step.

“One thing is very clear, coming out of the CRT[Truth and Reconciliation Commission]if Canadians are really serious about reconciliation, we must first have the truth. “The truth before reconciliation.”

Regarding Canada’s role in the residential school system, Carleton stresses the need for the entire country to face the effects of its history.

Sean Carleton, an assistant professor of indigenous history and studies at the University of Manitoba, says the intergenerational trauma of residential schools is still affecting indigenous people in Canada today. (Submitted by Sean Carleton)

“Canadians are going through a difficult time and they are struggling with the fact that it is not a historical problem. I do not think people really understand the intergenerational effects that this really has on indigenous people today,” he said.

“There are pockets of multiculturalism and tolerance, but there is also oppression, constant genocide. And that is something that is coming to the fore.”

Help is available to anyone affected by their home school experience and those encouraged by these reports.

The line set up a national line of Indian residential school crisis to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected.

People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.