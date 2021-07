Philippine Air Force plane crash: At least 29 killed

The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, Sulu province when it lost runway on Jolo Island, CNN Philippines contributor quoted Armed Forces Chief Cirilito Sobejana as saying.

The plane, which carried more than 90 military personnel and crew, crashed in the nearby village of Patikul at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (11:30 p.m. ET). Uncleshte unclear if there were victims on the ground.

“Minutes after the crash, troops and civilian volunteers rushed to the scene for search and rescue. For eyewitnesses, a number of soldiers were seen jumping from the plane before it fell to the ground saving them from the blast caused by the crash,” according to a press release from the Sulu Joint Task Force.

Images from a local television station were shown to show the wreckage of the plane and the dense smoke coming out of the village. A large swarm of smoke is seen in the images of the collision rising through the palms of the blue sky.

At least 50 people were hospitalized after the crash, with some evacuated to the city of “Zamboanga to undergo further treatment,” according to the statement. Sulu Joint Task Force Commander William N Gonzales said 17 personnel are not yet counted. These “individuals had to report to their battalions today. They had to join us in our fight against terrorism,” he said. Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said the plane was carrying 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew members. The rest were army personnel reporting for duty, Lorenzana said in a statement, according to CNN Philippines. Military and civilian firefighters have been deployed to put out the blaze and rescue operations have focused on evacuating survivors from the crash site, according to CNN Philippines. This is the country’s worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years, Reuters reported. In 1993, a Philippine Air Force C-130 crashed, killing 30 people. Aircraft Lockheed Martin C-130 had come recently in the Philippines. It was one of the two given planes from the U.S. government military funding program, according to an announcement on the U.S. government website in February Sunday’s crash comes weeks after a newly acquired S-70i Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a night flight about 60 miles north of the capital Manila. The six people on board died, according to CNN Philippines. It was one of a number of new fights utility helicopters purchased by the armed forces in its attempt to modernize its fleet, according to a Philippine government website. Military personnel were supposed to strengthen the battalions fighting against Abu Sayyaf, a Sulu-based Filipino jihadist group that has been involved in bombings and piracy for decades. The group declared allegiance to ISIS in 2014.

