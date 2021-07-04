Northern Ireland needs to move beyond a review of the past, Donaldson says





DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said society in Northern Ireland needs to move beyond a review of the past.

He was speaking after the collapse of high-profile inheritance issues and reports that the UK Government will seek an amnesty for the Troubles-era killings.

The Public Prosecution Service announced Friday that the case against Soldier F for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972 will not proceed. The prosecution of another veteran, Soldier B, for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in Derry later in 1972, will also not continue, PPS said. Mr Donaldson said a system that recognizes injustices that have occurred in trouble is needed to allow people to move on. I tha ai Sky News: I think we need a process that moves us from where we are to where we can finally say, well, look, we have examined the past, we have given people the opportunity to consider whether there is a possibility of prosecution against them who killed loved ones. And then, yes, we have to move on to the next stage of the peace process. We need to move our society beyond a review of the past, to the kind of reconciliation and healing we want to see in Northern Ireland. So we need a form of process that recognizes the suffering of many, the injustice that many feel in Northern Ireland. I do not think you can pull a veil over this. I do not think you can ignore it. I think that if we were to be healed, we must have knowledge and gratitude. Justice Minister Naomi Long has called for clarity from the British Government regarding proposals to introduce a stature of restrictions on inherited murders. She said: It would be a de facto amnesty for all those who commit those acts during the Troubles. It may be where the British Government is taking the process, but it certainly is not where the Alliance stands. We believe that it is fair that, where evidence is available and prosecution evidence is completed, people should have access to justice. Because I strongly believe that by denying people access to justice, we will create further grievances, and further divisions in our community. I think this is a big risk. I also do not believe it will be in line with human rights because, under Article Two, I cannot see how, without the full consent of the whole community, you can evade the prosecution part of this process. Justice Minister Naomi Long said it should not be taken into account that other prosecutions will fail because of the outcome in Bloody Sunday cases (Liam McBurney / PA) Ms Long also said it should not be taken into account that other prosecutions will fail because of the outcome in Bloody Sunday cases. She told the BBC Sunday Politics: We have always known that there will be a limited number of historical issues that will be able to be successfully pursued in this removal, due to the passage of witnesses, due to of time processes and due to lack of evidence. But this does not equate to the justification of saying that no case, even when it has all those things in place, should be able to find its way into the courts. This is a fundamental change that we must keep in mind. Because if a family knows there is evidence, witnesses, and that makes the probation threshold, to deny them the right to take their case to court, I think it would be completely wrong. Ms Long said the basis for future talks between the British and Irish governments on inheritance issues is not clear. We need clarity on this, she said. We have already gone through this process and reached the Stormont House Agreement.

