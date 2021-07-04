Wearing Covid face masks in England will soon be voluntary, confirms Jenrick | Vaccines and immunization

A much more permissible coronavirus mass regime will soon take effect across England with masks to be made optional, a cabinet minister has revealed.

Ahead of an announcement by Boris Johnson expected this week to ease the final set of borders on July 19, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said legal restrictions would be lifted to allow people to exercise a degree of personal responsibility and judgment. .

Different people will come to different conclusions about things like masks, he said, confirming he would shed his face in the fastest case.

Meanwhile, the new health secretary, Sajid Javid, insisted that a major increase in Covid cases would not disrupt the reopening planned later this month.

Although infections have already risen to levels not seen since January 2021 and are expected to rise further when nightclubs open and other rules lifted, he said Covid could not be eliminated and the government had to find ways to cope with it, as with the flu.

Javid, writing in the Mail on Sunday, seems to admit that there was still uncertainty about Covid’s future impact, acknowledging that new dangerous variants may be emerging that avoid the vaccine.

He urged people to take both blows, calling it the single greatest contribution you can make to this national effort.

On Saturday, 24,885 new infections were reported across the UK, significantly out of 18,132 reported on the same day last week. Covid-related deaths did not hit the same way as at the first, second and third peaks, with the last daily death toll at 18.

Stephen Powis, medical director of the NHS England, said the link between catching the virus and serious illness had been severely weakened, but not completely broken, with hospitalizations on the rise again.

He appeared reluctant to support the move towards removing all mandatory social restrictions, including masks, telling the BBC Andrew Marr Show on Sunday: “Some people will choose to be more careful and this is not necessarily a thing of the past.” bad. These habits to reduce infection are a good thing.

Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, also said he would continue to wear a mask indefinitely when experiencing any Covid symptoms or in an enclosed, crowded space.

I think, as pediatricians, we learned that we can avoid massive problems with children getting sick during the winter by doing these kinds of measures, he told Sky. We just didn’t see the epidemic of respiratory viruses last winter that we’ve seen every year throughout my career.

I think wearing masks is something we have learned is extremely valuable to do in certain circumstances. This does not mean I have to wear a mask all the time, but it does mean I will do it for a while.

Jenrick, meanwhile, said he did not want to wear a face mask and he did not think many other people liked him.

He told Sky Newss Trevor Philips on Sunday: These will be matters of personal choice. Some members of society will want to do this for legitimate public reasons. But it will be another period when we as private citizens make these judgments, rather than the government telling you what to do.

Monday marks half the point of the four-week delay that Johnson ordered in the final phase of his map, postponed to June 21st.

The prime minister said it was unlikely he would shed light on all the restrictions ending on July 5, but he is still expected to make an announcement confirming that July 19 is still on track.