Poor air quality in parts of BC as more than 200 fires burn across the province

Air quality alerts remain in place for some areas in the Southern Inland BC on Tuesday as more than 200 fires continue to burn in the province, with many new departures caused by lightning.

Environment Canada said parts of the OkanaganValleyand Thompson-Nicola region will be most affected by the smoky conditions, with a darkness expected to hang in the regions for days to come.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased cough, sore throat, headache or shortness of breath,” the agency said.

Children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung problems are particularly vulnerable.

The fire service says 213 active fires were burning in BCas on Tuesday morning, with at least 37 fires lit over the previous two days.

At least 24 are believed to have been caused by lightning, while the website says two are blamed on human activity and the cause of the rest is unspecified.

Evacuation orders are in effect for five fires, including one near Lyton that covered 76 square miles but did not increase significantly on Sunday or Monday.

The fire risk in most of BC is rated as high, with extreme risk pockets in Okanagan.

A dangerous heat wave has added to the hardships of the weather in several places, including Fraser Canyon, where the Lytton community was extinguished by fire last week after setting record temperatures as high as just 50 C

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said it is planning a bus tour for evacuees from the village to observe the damage.

Debbie Sell of the county emergency operations center said the date has not been set because it is still too dangerous to enter the area, but she says everything is ready to go once it is safe.

Smoke from the Mecca Creek fire north of Lillooet, BC, is seen Monday. (Twitter / BC Wildfire Service)

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centers have been set up across the province to help anyone evacuated from a community under the threat of a wildfire. To find the center closest to you, visit Emergency management BC website

Deportees are encouraged to register at Emergency Assistance Services online, regardless of whether they have access to services at an evacuation center.

Those seeking their loved ones can contact the Canadian Red Cross for family reunification services at 1-800-863-6582.