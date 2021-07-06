Colombian military leaders accused of killing civilians in civil war





BOGOT, Colombia A special court in Colombia has indicted a general and other senior military leaders for crimes against humanity, accused of killing 120 civilians and posing as war victims in a bid to show the country was winning the war. his long civil. The lawsuits are the first in which Colombia’s special peace court, set up by a 2016 deal between the country’s government and its largest rebel group, has held everyone responsible for the killings, which erupted in the public eye. in 2008 and became known as the false positives scandal. The scandal has emerged as emblematic of decades of internal conflict, a painful symbol of how civilians were not merely casual victims in a war between left-wing guerrillas, paramilitaries and the military, but sometimes targets of all three groups. Hundreds of army members were convicted in scandal by the country’s regular judicial system but were later released under the 2016 peace agreement, which transferred jurisdiction over their cases to the special peace court.

Tuesday’s lawsuit is clear, said Juan Pappier, a Colombian researcher for Human Rights Watch, in holding some high-ranking individuals accountable. Past indictments in the regular judicial system focused on lower-ranking officials. Among the 11 persons indicted by the peace court are Brig. General Paulino Coronado Gmez and Colonels Santiago Herrera Fajardo and Rubn Daro Castro Gmez. The indictment said the killings, which took place in 2007 and 2008 in the Catatumbo region, near the border with Venezuela, were not isolated, spontaneous or sporadic acts. Instead, the indictment states, these actions are interrelated and were carried out as part of a widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population, i.e. they are crimes against humanity. Mr Pappier called the announcement an excuse for victims and human rights groups to have fought for justice in the case for more than a decade.

In February, the special peace court said the military was responsible for the killing up to 6,402 civilians and trying to pass them off as war fatalities. Court officials said they would file more lawsuits in the future. Under the terms of the special peace court, 11 individuals have the opportunity to admit crimes as accused, or go to trial. If they plead guilty, they will receive up to eight years of an alternative sentence such as house arrest or work. If they decide to go to trial and find guilty, they could face up to 20 years in prison. Many of the victims in Colombia’s fake scandal came from slums. Blanca Nubia Monroys 19-year-old son Julin Oviedo Monroy disappeared one night in 2008 after telling his mother he had been recruited for a job. In an interview last year, Ms. Nubia Monroy, 62, said she later discovered that recruiters had handed her over to the military, who had killed her and tried to pass her off as a member of a left-wing country. guerrillas. On Tuesday, she said the lawsuit brought her a measure of peace. They were not going after low-level officers like the regular justice system, she told the peace court. They are going after higher ranks, she added, so that the deaths of our children do not end with impunity. Reportedly contributed by Sofa Villamil in Cartagena.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/world/americas/colombia-false-positives.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos