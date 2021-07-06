Short working week leads to greater happiness, no loss of productivity in IcelandExBulletin





footprint Halldor Kolbeins / AFP via Getty Images

Halldor Kolbeins / AFP via Getty Images While many people think of a future in which they do not need to travel around the office, the idea of ​​working less altogether also has its appeal. Now, research from Iceland has found that working fewer hours for the same wage led to improved welfare among workers, without any loss in productivity. In fact, in some countries, workers were more productive after cutting their hours. Iceland is definitely small. Its entire workforce amounts to about 200,000 people. But 86% of Iceland’s entire working population has moved to shorter hours or have the right to negotiate such a schedule, according to Association for Democracy and Sustainability and think tank AUTONOMY. This follows two successful trials involving 2,500 workers. The trials were conducted from 2015 to 2019. Workers shifted from a 40-hour-a-week schedule to 35-hour or 36-hour-a-week schedules without pay cuts. The trials began after agitation by labor unions and grassroots organizations that showed Iceland’s low ranking among its Scandinavian neighbors when it comes to life-work balance. Workers in a range of public and private sector jobs participated in the trials. They included people working in day care and assisting living facilities, hospitals, museums, police stations and Reykjavik government offices. Participants again reported how they reduced their hours. A common approach was to make meetings shorter and more focused. One job decided that appointments could only be scheduled before 3pm others replaced them completely with email or other electronic correspondence Some workers started their shifts sooner or later, depending on demand. For example, in a day care, staff left in turn early when the children went home. Regular office hours shortened those hours, while some services shifted to the Internet. Some coffee breaks were cut or eliminated. The promise of a shorter work week made people organize their time and delegate tasks more efficiently, the study found. Working fewer hours resulted in people feeling more energetic and less stressed. They spent more time practicing and seeing friends, which then had a positive effect on their work, they said. One worker cited in the research cited an increased respect for the individual as a motivating factor. Instead of being seen as working machines all day, it was recognized that workers have desires and private life, family and hobbies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/06/1013348626/iceland-finds-major-success-moving-to-shorter-work-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos