How Putin could confuse Biden’s plans after Afghanistan

Double questions about how to continue the fight against terrorists and protect Afghans who worked with US forces after the US withdrawal became more urgent on Friday as the last US troops left Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan’s largest military base. and the center of the American war there for nearly two decades. As of Tuesday, the U.S. military had completed 90 percent of the withdrawal, according to U.S. Central Command

The proposal was on the agenda Thursday when Secretary of State Antony Blinken met at the State Department with his counterparts from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, two more likely from six Central Asian countries, U.S. military planners yes seek the scheme, according to a congressional source. Both border Afghanistan and would allow faster entry into the country than existing U.S. bases in the Middle East and aircraft carriers hundreds of miles away in the Persian Gulf.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also met with Tajik Foreign Minister on Friday; Meanwhile, Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, traveled to those countries in May. Readings from the Blinkens meetings on Friday did not mention the proposal, but noted that officials agreed to end the conflict in Afghanistan would benefit the region.

This would not be the first time the United States has deployed troops in Central Asia to support the Afghan war. Following the September 11, 2001, attacks, the US military used two bases, one in Uzbekistan and one in Kyrgyzstan, to conduct operations in Afghanistan. Both bases were later closed amid riots and pressure from the Kremlin, which has increasingly viewed the US presence in the region with suspicion.

But the prospect of such an agreement with one of the Central Asian states is now unlikely to take into account the sour state of relations between Washington and Moscow, which is at one of the lowest points since the Cold War. Many of these countries are dependent on Russia and to some extent China for exports, as well as military equipment and training. The former Soviet republics need tacit approval from Moscow to support US troops on their soil, experts say.

Russia sees the Central Asian region as its sphere of influence and does not welcome others, especially the United States, into those areas, said retired Army General David Petraeus, who commanded forces in Afghanistan under former President Barack Obama. Obama.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that even without a presence in Central Asia, the U.S. has an over-horizontal capability to assist the Afghan military, referring to US Navy bases and ships in the Gulf.

“There is no piece of land we can not hit if we do not want to,” he said.

A State Department spokesman declined to comment on the article.

The Central Asian nations’ relationship with Russia makes them host to thousands of Afghan performers and others who helped American forces during the war a difficult sale. Russia does not require visas for any of the three countries seen in the Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan effort so Moscow needs to step up border security controls, said Temur Umarov, a research consultant at the Carnegie Moscow Center. Further, the deteriorating economic situation and the recent wave of pandemics mean that countries are unlikely to agree to accept additional migrants.

The discussions, however, are an encouraging development, said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), A former Green Beret who is one of a number of lawmakers pressuring Biden to evacuate Afghan performers.

I am pleased that the Biden administration is considering all options, Waltz told POLITICO, adding that sending refugees to Guam is another option. Time is running out with the Taliban on the march.

When it comes to the base of American troops, Russia will not take the idea lightly. Take Tajikistan, one of the five countries that share a border with Afghanistan. While Dushanbe has a history of working with the United States, including allowing U.S. military aircraft to refuel the country’s airports after the September 11 attacks, relations with Washington today are cold, Umarov said. President Emomali Rahmon, a controversial figure who has been in power since the early 1990s, has never visited the United States.

Meanwhile, the Tajik economy is highly dependent on Russia and China. Remittances from Tajik citizens working in Russia accounted for more than 20 percent of GDP in 2020; Chinese loans account for more than 20 percent of GDP and more than half of all external borrowing.

On the military front, Tajikistan is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a military alliance of formerly elected Soviet states, and already hosts a Russian military base on its territory. China, too, is building a post office on the border with Afghanistan.

Russia and China today have every reason to block a move to position U.S. forces in Tajikistan, or any other Central Asian country, Umarov said. Twenty years ago after the 9/11 attacks, Moscow and Beijing shared many of Washington’s concerns about terrorism stemming from Afghanistan. But now that threat has weakened and competition between the three powers has only intensified. Russia, in particular, sees U.S. efforts in Afghanistan as another way to undermine Moscow’s influence, he said.

There is an understanding between Moscow and Beijing on this issue, Umarov said. Central Asia will not jeopardize its long-term relationship with Russia and China to help the United States.

As Russia and China see the threat to regional stability from US and NATO withdrawal, they also see opportunities to take advantage of a security vacuum and position themselves as regional energy intermediaries, wrote Jeffrey Mankoff, a member of the National Defense University. and Cyrus Newlin, a member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, in the latter commentary on War on the Rocks.

Among the remaining Afghan neighbors China, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, options for a US force presence are limited. China and Iran are not members; Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, last week closed the door in uncertain terms on the possibility of US troops being based in the country.

Isolating Turkmenistan, which Umarov described as North Korea and Central Asia, has shown no interest in cooperating with the United States in the conflict in Afghanistan. Further, it is even more economically dependent on Beijing than its neighbors, selling more than 80 percent of its total exports to China and sharing a gas pipeline with the country.

Uzbekistan is the most promising country among the countries that share a border with Afghanistan, experts say. Tashkent is much less dependent on Russia and China economically than other nations, is not part of the CSTO and does not expect any foreign military bases. Meanwhile, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has revived ties with the United States and even visited Washington recently.

Uzbekistan also has a history of housing American troops. From 2001 to 2005, then-President Islam Karimov leased the Karshi-Khanabad air base to the Americans, and from 2013 to 2016, Tashkent was the home of the NATO liaison officer in Central Asia.

But the prospect of US troops waiting in Uzbekistan after the withdrawal is likely to be met with heavy resistance from Moscow and Beijing, as well as from Uzbek society, which views any intervention in the Afghanistan conflict negatively, Umarov said.

Any basic US agreement would require a change in Uzbek law. Under the current statute, Uzbekistan cannot host any foreign military bases on its territory, he said.

Uzbekistan understands by looking at decades of failed US and Soviet efforts to resolve the Afghanistan problem that there is no military solution to the crisis in Afghanistan, Umarov said.

Even if Uzbekistan agreed to host US troops, the government is likely to impose restrictions on how Washington can use the base, for example restricting operations on unarmed aircraft, Petraeus said. Another issue would be additional spending for Washington to build the necessary infrastructure, he added.

The Biden administration may look further afield, for example in Kyrgyzstan, which does not share a border with Afghanistan but has a history of receiving American troops. However, like Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan is heavily dependent on remittances from migrant workers to Russia and debts to China, Umarov said. Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is also part of the CSTO and maintains a Russian military base on its territory.

The United States deployed forces at the Manas transit center after 9/11, but Kyrgyzstan closed its base in 2014 around the same time as Russia invaded Crimea and tensions with the west escalated due to pressure from Moscow.

The biggest problem for Washington, Umarov said, is the political turmoil in the countries. Kyrgyzstan has seen three revolutions in the last 15 years. If the unpredictability persists, the Pentagon may not be able to guarantee the safety of US troops on the country’s soil.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, is an even less likable option. The country is located between Russia and China and is one of Moscow’s closest allies and one of Beijing’s main economic partners. in the region. Meanwhile, its distance from Afghanistan the two countries do not share a border makes it a less than ideal place to deploy American troops traveling in and out.

To some extent, Washington may be able to use sanctions relief and international recognition in exchange for an agreement, for example helping Uzbekistan achieve its goal of joining the World Trade Organization.

But in general, the only way for the Biden administration to sign an agreement to support US troops in one of the Central Asian states is to prove to them that the financial and political benefits of this cooperation will outweigh the inevitable losses that countries of Central Asia will inevitably be backed up as a result of the disapproval of Russia and Beijing, Umarov said.

Central Asia can not be called a priority of US foreign policy, he continued. Right now, Central Asia understands that the US is not ready to act as a counterweight to Russia and China in the region, but it needs Central Asia for short-term interests.