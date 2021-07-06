Why vaccines have not reached African countries as effectively as hopedExBulletin

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The Delta variant is spreading rapidly across the African continent in a third wave of COVID-19 infections, and only about 1% of Africans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving people vulnerable. Most African countries participate in COVAX, a global initiative created to improve equity in vaccine distribution. But vaccines have not reached humans as effectively as hoped. Dr. Phionah Atuhebwe is the new World Health Organization officer for the introduction of vaccines for Africa. WHO is one of the leading organizations of COVAX.

PHIONAH ATUHEBWE: Right now, African countries are at a point where we will get every vaccine that will be delivered to us. But from the beginning, the structure of COVAX had set a minimum of 50% efficacy for all scientific studies shown if a vaccine meets a minimum rate of 50% efficacy, then it is able to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and deaths.

FADEL: I talked to Dr. Atuhebwe how individual countries of Africa are doing.

ATUHEBWE: So really, some countries are doing better than others. For example, we have Angola, Eswatini, Gambia, Namibia, Rwanda, Uganda – countries that have used 100% of their COVAX doses because they all had a strong range of vaccines. Countries with trained health personnel, logistics, capacity in the country have been able to drop vaccines faster. But we also have countries that report lack of operational funding. In Africa, this time, there were no grants to introduce vaccines to help them get vaccinated, to train health workers, to do communication and social mobilization, to transport these vaccines from national stables to sub-stables and more at the end to the service delivery points.

FADEL: You talked about some of the success stories here and some of the challenges, but there are about 20 countries that took doses but did not spread more than half of them. What were the challenges there? And also what countries are not doing so well, and what are the challenges there?

ATUHEBWE: So the World Bank estimates that Africa will need about $ 12 billion to procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to reach enough numbers to ensure proper protection of the African population. And many countries, African countries, have to fund the costs of procuring additional vaccines while at the same time investing in immunization systems to be able to deliver vaccines. Then we also saw an issue with the acceptance of vaccines. We know we have inequalities between, for example, West and Central Africa, which have a low confidence in vaccines, and then East and South Africa, which have a higher confidence in vaccines.

FADEL: So what counts for the change in vaccine acceptance?

ATUHEBWE: Different countries in Africa were affected to varying degrees by the pandemic. So there are countries that still think COVID is still a myth to them. They have not seen the real impact of COVID, so they think it is something political. Then we led the community engagement. Vaccines are right in countries before communities get involved, and education is not yet done. So it is difficult for them to understand, will this vaccine cause the disease? Is there such a thing – again, the ordinary western world trying to end Africa – such things.

But we have also noticed the level of trust from the public in their government and medical institutions. We have had many African presidents, for example, come out and be vaccinated publicly to increase trust in the population. And this has worked in many countries where heads of state have been publicly vaccinated.

FADEL: How much of this extremely low vaccination rate has to do with vaccine reluctance versus lack of access?

ATUHEBWE: So there is a myth that vaccine supply shortages are contributing to vaccine reluctance, which is not what we as WHO are discovering. And this has come from this third wave that has hit the continent. Because of the Delta variant we know it and we have seen that the transmissibility is really high, if they bring doses now, much more doses, this is the right time to vaccinate Africa because people have seen the impact of that that these other waves have made us and they are now ready to get the vaccine.

FADEL: How do you get the vaccines you need in countries that need them now?

ATUHEBWE: Now to be honest, we are at the mercy of richer countries that have more vaccines than they require, given that in Africa we have not vaccinated even 1% of our population, let alone priority groups being vaccinated. We have health workers in Africa who work in COVID treatment centers and have not been vaccinated because they cannot get the vaccine dose. And this is the ethical and moral obligation that we think the Western world owes to the African population. We know we are a global village. See what the Delta variant has done now, even for countries that have vaccinated large populations.

FADEL: And there were some obstacles as well. Many African countries had to get vaccines from India, but then India’s own COVID crisis led to export restrictions. What is being done to replace those vaccines that were expected?

ATUHEBWE: One, the call for donations and the G7 countries responding and more countries that had extra doses responding and donating some of their doses to Africa. This may never fulfill what we expected to get from India, but that is only a small part. Then, as you know, the COVAX facility is also exploring growing production sites for AstraZeneca. But the WHO has also really accelerated and increased the number of vaccines approved for the emergency use list. So far we have added Chinese, Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which we are also anticipating later in the third quarter, and many more Johnson & Johnson doses at the beginning of the year.

FADEL: So really, a moment of crisis, taking everything you can get to make sure people have some kind of immunity against this variant.

ATUHEBWE: Exactly. And we are saying that every African should get the vaccine in which they first put their hands. What we need now is immunity.

FADEL: Dr. Atuhebwe, thank you very much for joining us.

ATUHEBWE: My pleasure.

(MULATU ASTATKE “GAMBELLA” soundtrack)

Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.