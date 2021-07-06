Far-right teenager found guilty of killing Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman sisters

A right-wing teenager has been convicted of the brutal murder of two sisters he stabbed to death in a London park after vowing a campaign of revenge against women.

Danyal Hussein, 19, killed Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, after making a demon pact in which he vowed to end the lives of six women every six months in exchange for winning the lottery.

In Old Bailey on Tuesday, a jury found Hussein guilty of two counts of murder and possession of a knife.

The freshest franchises and the sharpest analysis, cured for your box

He was identified through DNA after there were interruptions while Smallman struggled as she tried to defend herself.

Following his arrest, police discovered that Hussein had written notes signed in his blood, promising to kill the women at regular intervals in a pact with a demon king named Lucifuge Rofocale. He also offered blood to demon Queen Byleth to make a girl at his school fall in love with him.

Jurors were not told about the extent of Hussein’s obsession with demons, sorcery and medicine.

< style="display:block;padding-top:150%"/> The deal with King Lucifurge Rofocale was found in Danyal Husseins bedroom which was signed in blood. (Photo :: Metropolitan Police / PA Office)

But after hearing on Tuesday, it may be reported that he had come to the attention of police when he was just 15 years old for fear of being vulnerable to radicalization and violent extremism. He was placed on a deradicalization program between October 2017 and May 2018 after being referred to the Prevention scheme by his school.

Following his arrest, police discovered that Hussein had communicated with others about demons and love medicines and had conducted online searches for far-right mythology and Norway.

However, further details of his ideology remain unknown because he refused to hand over the passwords for his iPad.

In a statement of victim influence read in court, the sisters’ mother, Mina Smallman, said: No one expects their children to die in front of them, but to kill two of your three children overnight is simply incomprehensible.

She said the loss of her two daughters was enough to shake a persons trust fortunately not.

Hearing the details of how her daughters died in court was horrific and made her think this person could not have a heart, she said. She added: If any good comes out of this at least four other women will not meet a similar end in a so-called pact with a so-called demon.

< style="display:block;padding-top:64.7368%"/> Danyal Hussein appearing in the dock at an earlier hearing in Westminster Magistrates Court. (Photo: Elizabeth Cook / PA Wire)

Police said they could not rule out a racist element in the selection of Hussein’s victims, even though he had only referred to women in his demonic pact.

The court heard he assaulted the couple in the early hours of June 6 last year as they celebrated Mrs. Henrys birthday in Fryent Country Park, Wembley.

He stabbed Mrs. Henry eight times and struck Mrs. Smallman 28 times, but was wounded as she responded.

Hussein dragged them by the legs into the bushes where they remained undetected for 36 hours. He tried to clear the scene and removed the sisters cell phones in a pond.

He was identified thanks to DNA data through his father, who has a prior warning.

Searches of his bedroom at his mothers’ home in Blackheath, south-east London, revealed a book of magic, hand-written demon symbols and two blood packs.

In her statement of influence, Mina Smallman said that before the trial, she had hoped that the defendant would do the right thing, a kindness and find humanity in him. However, Chief Detective Inspector Simon Harding described Hussein as arrogant and wicked, saying he had acted like a child fighter in court.

He showed complete disregard for the court system, turning his back on the judge, trying to look at the family and laugh, and bear the marks of losers, DCI Harding said.

He was brought up as a teenage boy but has committed some of the most heinous crimes we have seen in many years in one of the biggest police investigations we have had for a very, very long time.

I strongly believe that he would have completed his contract. He would have continued killing women until he had killed the first six. If he had not won the lottery at that stage every six months, that is what he said.

He is where he should be and will be for a very long time. Even though he is only 18 years old he is a very, very dangerous individual.

Olcay Sapanoglu, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said the sisters’ lives were cruelly interrupted in the most horrific ways.

She added: Hussein has not shown remorse during all these proceedings. He has repeatedly denied being the person caught on CCTV heading in and out of the park or being the person buying the murder weapon at an Asda supermarket.

The deaths of Mrs. Henry and Mrs. Smallman have destroyed their loved ones and left a shock to a local community. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.

Hussein will be sentenced on September 22. Judge, Mrs. Justice Whipple, ordered psychiatric reports to be conducted. She told the defendant that he was facing a long prison sentence.

Additional reporting by the Press Association