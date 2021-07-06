Mixed images as Bezos retires as CEO of Amazon – National and International News – TUE 6Jul2021





Bezos of Amazon goes to space; 150,000 sign the petition to leave it there. Why a victory for democracy is a loss for the government of Israel. NATIONAL NEWS Mixed images as Bezos descends as CEO of Amazon After 27 years, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has stepped down from his post as CEO. Views of Bezos’s stay at the helm of the world’s most profitable company are mixed to say the least. His close colleagues praise Bezos’s non-orthodox management style with his success in creating an online commercial juggernaut. At the boardroom level, Bezos gives his executives a great deal of autonomy. This has contributed immensely to the success of the company in its expansion into various non-retail ventures. However, Bezos laissez-faire’s attitude does not extend to the workers who run his company every day. Former VP David Niekerk helped design Amazon’s warehouse management system. Niekerk says exhausting quotas, strict employee monitoring and the constant threat of seemingly arbitrary departures in warehouses are rooted in Bezo’s belief that workers are naturally lazy. Experts have long noted high turnover rates between warehouses and Amazon provider staff. According to Niekirk, this is part of Bezos’s policy to deny any possibility of salary increases or promotion of low-level staff. Most managers embrace the view that human opportunities and working conditions serve to motivate staff. But Bezos follows the opposite stance. Bezos apparently takes the view that employee motivation decreases over time. Therefore, satisfied staff for a long time creates a “march towards mediocrity”. What else is there for Bezos? Regardless of whether anyone insults or admires Bezos, there is no doubt that his methods have helped him become the richest man in the world – even though he apparently paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. His departure as CEO does not appear to be related to current Amazon image issues. On the contrary, it seems that Bezos simply wants to use his beating wealth of the world to focus on other things. One of those things is his space exploration company, Blue Origin. Bezos will be aboard the upcoming Blue Origin inaugural space flight. To date, a petition to prevent Bezos from returning to Earth has amassed 150,000 signatures. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS Why a victory for democracy is a loss for the government of Israel Failure to extend a controversial citizenship law is a humiliating loss to right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who drafted it as a vote of confidence. The Citizenship and Entry Act prevents Arab Israelis from extending citizenship rights to their Palestinian spouses. While supporters say the ban is a necessary security measure, critics say the real logic of the law is to keep a Jewish majority in Israel. The law has been in force since 2003 and successive governments have renewed it annually since then. But he failed to win the majority this time in the 120-seat Knesset. After abstentions by several Arab lawmakers and a member of Bennett’s Yamina party, the final vote was 59-59. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing party, Likud, also decided to vote against the extension in order to embarrass Bennett. With the law expiring today, some 15,000 Palestinians are now eligible to apply for Israeli citizenship. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Tags: Amazon, international news, Israel, Jeff Bezos, Naftali Bennett, national news, New Albany MS, northeastern Mississippi news, Palestinians, world news

