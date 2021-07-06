Eight students win Gilman Scholarship – News Center

July 6, 2021 One in nine wins a Critical Language Scholarship, setting a record year for study abroad awards Posted in: Home News, University

Seven of the eight Gilman Scholarship winners for 2021-22, clockwise from top left: Karina Bloom, Adam Chhour, Samantha Gerbrick, Isaiah Ayestas, Daphne Desir, Kayla Cespedes and Daisy Gonzalez.

A record eight Montclair State students have been honored with the prestigious U.S. Department of State Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship for the academic year 2021-2022, while a ninth student was awarded a State Department Critical Language Scholarship.

In addition to a record number of Fulbright semifinalists and finalists, these prestigious State Department-sponsored awards envision an extraordinary year for the University Study Abroad program and the Office of International Academic Initiatives, led by Director Domenica Dominguez.

The eight Gilman Scholarship winners include five awarded this spring Isaiah Ayestas, Kayla Cespedes, Adam Chhour, Daphne Desir AND Daisy Gonzalez and three which were awarded in December 2020 Samantha Gerbrick, Karina Bloom AND Georgi Naumov.

American state Department Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship supports international study for students who might not otherwise have been able to do so. It is open to undergraduate students of U.S. citizens receiving Federal Pell Grant funding at a two- or four-year college or university to participate in internships and programs worldwide.

This year marks the highest number of Gilman Scholarships awarded to Montclair State students in each academic year as well as in each single application cycle (five in the spring of 2021).

This scholarship will open the doors to so many opportunities. I will be able to pave the way for my future career, he says Dafni Desire, a first public health student.

Adamn Chhour, a young man studying to earn a BFA in Film Production, was just as excited: This scholarship helps financially to help my trip to Japan so that I can focus more on the experience and school while there instead of thinking about financial burdens.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Karina Bloom wants to create a unique path to this new phase of my life by combining education with my love of travel. With the generous help of the Gilman Scholarship, I will be able to study abroad in Spain next year and begin my first trip as a civilian! I am grateful to the Office of International Academic Initiatives, the Center for Writing Excellence, family and friends who helped me in this process.

In the event that Gilman Scholarship students are unable to travel to their destinations in the fall of 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, they will have the option of postponing their prices for a later term.

We are very proud of the effort these students have made to complete their applications and clearly that their hard work has paid off. We are excited to see students from different academic disciplines awarded this scholarship and we hope they represent the University in their respective overseas programs, said Samantha Hellwege, former Study Overseer Coordinator and Gilman Scholarship Advisor.

Meet Gilman Scholars:

Samantha Gerbrick , young, dual degree in Political Science and German with a minor in Global Security and Diplomacy, plans to study abroad Academic Year 2021-2022 at the University of Graz, Austria. She is also a recipient of the Montclair-Graz University Sister Scholarship.

, young, dual degree in Political Science and German with a minor in Global Security and Diplomacy, plans to study abroad Academic Year 2021-2022 at the University of Graz, Austria. She is also a recipient of the Montclair-Graz University Sister Scholarship. Karina Bloom , beginner, majoring in Musical Performance, plans to study outside the fall 2021 at Nebrija University in Madrid, Spain. She is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

, beginner, majoring in Musical Performance, plans to study outside the fall 2021 at Nebrija University in Madrid, Spain. She is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Georgi Naumov , second, dual major in Mathematics and Economics, plans to study abroad fall 2021 in Madrid, Spain.

, second, dual major in Mathematics and Economics, plans to study abroad fall 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Adam Chhour , young, running Films, plans to study abroad in the fall of 2021 at Temple University Japan Campus in Tokyo.

, young, running Films, plans to study abroad in the fall of 2021 at Temple University Japan Campus in Tokyo. Daphne Desir, Beginner, Department of Public Health, plans to study abroad in the spring of 2022 at Seoul University in South Korea.

Beginner, Department of Public Health, plans to study abroad in the spring of 2022 at Seoul University in South Korea. Isaiah Ayestas , the second student, majoring in Law Studies, plans to study abroad in the spring of 2022 at Temple University Japan Campus in Tokyo.

, the second student, majoring in Law Studies, plans to study abroad in the spring of 2022 at Temple University Japan Campus in Tokyo. Daisy Gonzalez , senior, majoring in Computer Science, plans to study abroad in the fall of 2021 at Seoul University in South Korea.

, senior, majoring in Computer Science, plans to study abroad in the fall of 2021 at Seoul University in South Korea. Kayla Cespedes, young, majoring in Psychology, plans to study abroad in the fall of 2021 at the American College of Greece in Athens, Greece.

Except this, Emily Boyle, a university degree in Biology, and a Chinese juvenile in Montclair State have been awarded a U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to study Chinese during the summer of 2021. Boyle is one of nearly 700 U.S. students receiving this highly competitive award and the second Montclair State student since 2015.

The Critical Language Scholarship Program (CLS) is a fully funded 8-10 week summer study program abroad that provides intensive immersion of language and culture abroad. The goal of the program is to expand the base of Americans who study and master critical languages ​​and build relationships between people in the United States and other countries.

Boyle is passionate about Chinese culture and hopes to one day be a professional translator in a joint US-China conservation program.

We are particularly proud that Emily Boyle has awarded a scholarship to study Chinese in the summer of 2021. Her interdisciplinary interests in both science and language will meet a critical need in the world, says Wendy Gilbert-Simon, Coordinator of Student Movement and CLS Advisor. Due to travel restrictions COVID-19, Boyle will be participating in her program virtually this year.

Students seeking additional information regarding Study Abroad scholarships can visit Scholarships and Financial Aid. For more information about the Critical Language Scholarship, contact a CLS Advisor: Dr. Renata Blumberg, Associate Professor, Food and Nutrition Studies, Email: [email protected] or Wendy Gilbert-Simon, Student Movement Coordinator [email protected]

Reporting by Jazmin Mora-Amaya, Class of 2024. Mora-Amaya is a Bachelor of Business Administration and works as a Student Assistant in the Office of International Academic Initiatives.

