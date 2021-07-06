Wallonia as an international reference for chronology





In 2016, researchers from EDDyLab – Evolution & Diversity Dynamics Lab – at the University of Liège (Belgium) proposed a new definition of the geological boundary between the Devonian and Carboniferous periods (359 million years). This new definition has been tested by hundreds of researchers around the world, and the results have now been compiled in a separate issue of the journal. Palee Diversity & Palee Environments. Geological time is divided into periods (Cambrian, Carboniferous, Jurassic, etc.), covering together the 4.6 billion year history of the Earth. Numerous climatic, environmental and biological changes that have spotted this history are recorded in the rock layers, forming an incredibly rich archive of the Earth’s past. “Studying these successive layers allows us to know the boundaries between these different periods, each boundary being defined by a specific event or ‘marker’, such as an extinction event or a climate change,” explains Julien Denayer, a paleontologist at EDDyLab and the first author of the article. A locality is then defined, making the rocky successes of this particular country the international reference for this transition. “It was in Belgium, in the 19th century, that many time scale divisions were defined, such as Frasnian, Tournaisian, Viséian, Namurian, etc … These references are still used today internationally. The boundary between the so-called Devonian and Carboniferous geological periods (359 million years ago) was the first to be officially defined in 1927. Fossils marking the boundary were very rare in rocks, so this definition was useful. A second attempt was proposed fifty years later, but was also repealed by the International Commission on Stratigraphy, the scientific body that creates and validates the subdivision of geological time, again due to the lack of boundary fossils. For the past ten years, paleontologists and geologists specializing in the Devonian and Carboniferous periods have been working to redefine this boundary, “says Cyrille Prestianni, paleontologist at ULiège and co-author of the article. In 2016, we proposed a new definition, this time based on some contemporary phenomena, well recorded in the rocky extensions of Wallonia. “According to ULiège researchers, the boundary between these two periods is determined by the so-called Hangenberg Sandstone event – an episode of sudden sea level rise – which is also marked by a major extinction that destroyed typical Devonian ecosystems such as coastal swamps and reefs. Ecologically, this extinction was greater than the extinction of the dinosaurs at the end of Cretaceous! Since then, researchers around the world have tested the applicability of this boundary-setting criterion. The results of these years of research have now been compiled in a separate volume of the journal Palee Diversity & Palee Environments. EDDy Lab researchers publish a comprehensive summary of geological and paleontological knowledge of the Devonian-Carboniferous border in Wallonia and surrounding regions. In this publication, members of the EDDy Lab were able to propose a scenario that explains the ecological and climatic crisis that caused the extinction of Devonian fauna and flora. Our work is not over yet, “says Julien Denayer,” the next step is to choose a new type of locality. Several Walloon sites are now being studied using the latest art techniques in order to propose to become a world reference for the Devonian-Carboniferous border! » ###

