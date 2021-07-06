



The acquisition brings wireless and wired solutions for industrial monitoring and control, strengthening Digis’ unique Digis automation completion. HOPKINS, Min., July 6, 2021 – Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announced today that it has won Ctek, Inc., a company specializing in remote monitoring solutions and industrial controls. The terms of the transaction were not immediately disclosed. Combining full-featured hardware and software, Ctek targets industries looking for rugged products for automation and remote management, such as lighting, agriculture / irrigation, and water / wastewater management. Through the acquisition of Ctek, Digi is uniquely positioned to offer customers both batteries and strong cable options for critical infrastructure control and monitoring, from complex offshore oil rig locations to localized deployments. such as municipal park lighting. Moreover, Ctek’s offer and existing customer portfolio is set to further Digi’s reach in a rapidly expanding market. “We are proud to welcome Ctek to the Digi family,” said Brian Kirkendall, CEO and Vice President of Infrastructure Management for Digi International. “Increasing Ctek blue blockchain client base and Digi user-centric platform positions to expand our portfolio of purpose-built industrial IoT solutions. This strategic move marks another important step towards enabling intelligent advantage for our customers. ” A trusted backbone of the industry for nearly 20 years, Ctek gives companies a complete SCADA system. In addition to automation control and a robust app suite, Ctek’s SkyCloud complements Digi Connect Sensor + with its intuitive visual interface that consolidates access to and manages an entire network of individual endpoints. “This is a tremendous opportunity for Ctek, and we can not think of a better industry partner than Digi,” says Phil Sutter, President, Ctek. “The company not only has an excellent reputation as a leading software innovator, but also a long history and legacy of excellence. Importers’s important to us – and very exciting – to join forces with an industry leader who has deep expertise, a strong business foundation and the ability to support customers with the added benefit of extensive infrastructure and added product depth . “ Ctek will integrate into Digi ‘s portfolio to create its comprehensive, advanced enterprise and industrial connectivity solutions. For more information, visit Digi.com. About Digi International Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communication infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we have helped our customers connect over 100 million things and grow. For more information, visit the Digi website at www.digi.com. About Ctek Ctek, Inc. creates automation and telecommunications solutions for industrial applications in irrigation, water / wastewater management, agriculture and more. Combining hardware production and software offerings, Ctek gives companies looking for broken products a higher level of control and visibility than conventional solutions. For more information, visit the Ctek website at www.ctekproducts.com. Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements about, but not limited to, the potential impacts of Digi ‘s acquisition of Ctek. Looking ahead statements can be identified using words such as “can”, “will”, “plan”, “should”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “evaluate”, “continue” or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those shown due to a number of factors influencing Digi’s operations, markets, products and services. Digi identifies key risks and uncertainties affecting its performance in its public reports filed with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” and “Discussion and Analysis of Financial Management” sections of Digi’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, how it can be completed or amended from the following Digi Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only on the date on which they are made, and Digi assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Media contacts: Peter Ramsay / Valerie Christopherson

Global Results Results for Digi

[email protected]

949,307,5908 Investor contact: Jamie Loch

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasury

Digi International

952.912.3737

[email protected]

