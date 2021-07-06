The Schaefer International Gallery at MACC will reopen on Wednesday News, Sports, Work





Maui News The Schaefer International Gallery at the Maui Center for Culture and the Arts reopens to the public on Wednesday with the Abstraction x3 exhibition and will run until September 4th. The new gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. Abstraction x3 brings together three Hawaii-based artists, their latest work addressing issues that inform abstraction in the 21st century. The artists were invited to exhibit together for the first time by Gallery Director Neida Bangerter. This exhibition will focus primarily on painting, ranging in scale from fabrics lying on the wall to intimate works of mixed media on paper. Most of the art is also for sale to the public. As a parallel to Bernshouse’s works on paper, the exhibition will include his ceramic sculptures. Oahu’s Debra Drexler is active within the highly separate Hawaii and New York art scenes, maintaining a studio workspace in each location. She is a professor of drawing and painting in the Department of Art at the University of Hawaii in Manoa, where she has been working as an educator since 1992. Tom Lieber from Kauai is adamant in his abstract painting and printing practice, having built a working career in San Francisco before moving to Garden Island two decades ago, according to the press release. Nature plays a fundamental role in his life and in his studio. Due to COVID-19, visitors will be limited to 15 at a time and face masks will be required. Customer touch-free hand cleaning will be available and touch points such as door handles and toilets will be cleaned regularly. The x3 Abstraction Exhibition is partly supported by Hawaii Tourism through the Community Enrichment Program and the Maui County Economic Development Office. For more information, visit mauiarts.org Today’s news and more in your inbox

