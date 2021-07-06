International
The hardest thing in the world: Raducanu in Wimbledon pull Tennis News
British teen tennis star Emma Raducanu said on Tuesday that her decision to retire in the middle of the fourth round match at Wimbledon was based on medical advice as she began to breathe heavily and felt dizzy.
The 18-year-old Raducanu, whose sudden progress in the big tournament had stunned fans, stopped playing as she retired to the second set of her match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.
Raducanu was visited by a coach, then left the court for a medical break.
Eventually, the chair arbitrator announced Raducanu, who is of Chinese and Romanian heritage, will not proceed due to a health issue, but did not specify why.
Explaining her withdrawal in a statement posted on social media, Raducanu said she had not been good enough to move on.
I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week and I think the whole experience caught up with me. At the end of the first set, after some super intense gatherings, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy, she said.
The medical team advised me not to continue and, although it felt like the hardest thing in the world to not be able to finish my Wimbledon on the field, I was not good enough to move on.
thanks for the support pic.twitter.com/C47TTvOQK9
Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) July 6, 2021
Raducanu, who ranks 338th in the world and two months ago sat on school exams, also said she felt much better since Tuesday morning.
McEnroe’s remarks attract outrage
Her statement came after former tennis ace John McEnroe and several others suggested Raducanu had withdrawn from Monday’s match because she could not withstand the pressure of occasional claims that sparked an immediate backlash.
I feel bad for Emma, obviously, McEnroe told viewers during the BBC broadcast of her last 16-match match, adding: It seems to have taken a little too much, which is understandable.
He then referred to Naomi Osaka, the four-time grand champion who withdrew from the previous Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, and also lost Wimbledon because she said she needed a mental health break.
How much can players handle? It makes you look at the boys who have been around and the girls for as long as they can handle it well, McEnroe said, adding that he hoped Raducanu would learn from this experience.
The 62-year-old seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, who was known for angry outbursts on the pitch, appears regularly as an analyst on television coverage at the All England Club.
But Raducanus’s opponent, his British tennis friend Andy Murray and a range of social media users were quick to criticize his comments.
Listening to John McEnroe’s comment about Emma Raducanu. Two things: 1. Is he drunk? 2. Is there anything more annoying than a man telling a woman not to hurt them just emotionally? No, no there is not. Please ask to stop. #Wimbledon
Harriet Minter (@HarrietMinter) July 5, 2021
I can not imagine being in her shoes, at the age of 18, playing a fourth round in your country. Something is something I can not even imagine, said Tomljanovic, when asked about McEnroe’s remarks. For him to say that is definitely harsh.
I did not realize that John McEnroe was medically qualified or that he had X-ray vision! I hope Emma Raducanu is well and I wish her a speedy recovery. Was her country proud
Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) July 5, 2021
Murray said he thought some of what McEnroe had said was right, but criticized the timing of his remarks.
It was a bit far-fetched considering that no one had any idea what her problem was injury / illness / breathing issues etc. at the time of his comments, he wrote on Twitter.
Very harsh
Meanwhile, some social media users also criticized 56-year-old British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who offered his comments on the situation.
Mrs. Raducunas [sic] a talented player but could not take the pressure and leave when she was losing badly. Not brave, just a shame, wrote on Twitter Morgan, who recently left a TV show after being challenged for his views.
If I were her, Id would tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe and seek his advice on how to toughen up and become a champion like him.
I listen @ piersmorgan is passing on to an 18-year-old tennis payer and telling her to get tougher.
I wonder if he would have said this about Novak Djokovic, who also pulled out of the tour with difficulty breathing? pic.twitter.com/Fesf0qh4Lt
Brian Moore (@ brianmoore666) July 6, 2021
Murray dismissed Morgans’ analysis, describing it as too harsh.
Think of this as a very harsh look at the scaffolding of the situation https://t.co/rGuWC5ScDT
Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 6, 2021
Wimbledon organizers, for their part, said they were very saddened by Raducanus’ withdrawal and wished her all the best with her recovery.
She is to be commended for the poetry and maturity she has shown during her two weeks at Wimbledon and we look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year and in the years to come, the tournament organizers said in a statement.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/6/emma-raducanu-commentary-by-john-mcenroe-piers-morgan-draws-ire
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]