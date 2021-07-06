The hardest thing in the world: Raducanu in Wimbledon pull Tennis News

British teen tennis star Emma Raducanu said on Tuesday that her decision to retire in the middle of the fourth round match at Wimbledon was based on medical advice as she began to breathe heavily and felt dizzy.

The 18-year-old Raducanu, whose sudden progress in the big tournament had stunned fans, stopped playing as she retired to the second set of her match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.

Raducanu was visited by a coach, then left the court for a medical break.

Eventually, the chair arbitrator announced Raducanu, who is of Chinese and Romanian heritage, will not proceed due to a health issue, but did not specify why.

Explaining her withdrawal in a statement posted on social media, Raducanu said she had not been good enough to move on.

I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an amazing crowd this week and I think the whole experience caught up with me. At the end of the first set, after some super intense gatherings, I started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy, she said.

The medical team advised me not to continue and, although it felt like the hardest thing in the world to not be able to finish my Wimbledon on the field, I was not good enough to move on.

Raducanu, who ranks 338th in the world and two months ago sat on school exams, also said she felt much better since Tuesday morning.

McEnroe’s remarks attract outrage

Her statement came after former tennis ace John McEnroe and several others suggested Raducanu had withdrawn from Monday’s match because she could not withstand the pressure of occasional claims that sparked an immediate backlash.

I feel bad for Emma, ​​obviously, McEnroe told viewers during the BBC broadcast of her last 16-match match, adding: It seems to have taken a little too much, which is understandable.

He then referred to Naomi Osaka, the four-time grand champion who withdrew from the previous Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, and also lost Wimbledon because she said she needed a mental health break.

How much can players handle? It makes you look at the boys who have been around and the girls for as long as they can handle it well, McEnroe said, adding that he hoped Raducanu would learn from this experience.

The 62-year-old seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, who was known for angry outbursts on the pitch, appears regularly as an analyst on television coverage at the All England Club.

But Raducanus’s opponent, his British tennis friend Andy Murray and a range of social media users were quick to criticize his comments.

I can not imagine being in her shoes, at the age of 18, playing a fourth round in your country. Something is something I can not even imagine, said Tomljanovic, when asked about McEnroe’s remarks. For him to say that is definitely harsh.

Murray said he thought some of what McEnroe had said was right, but criticized the timing of his remarks.

It was a bit far-fetched considering that no one had any idea what her problem was injury / illness / breathing issues etc. at the time of his comments, he wrote on Twitter.

Very harsh

Meanwhile, some social media users also criticized 56-year-old British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who offered his comments on the situation.

Murray dismissed Morgans’ analysis, describing it as too harsh.

Wimbledon organizers, for their part, said they were very saddened by Raducanus’ withdrawal and wished her all the best with her recovery.

She is to be commended for the poetry and maturity she has shown during her two weeks at Wimbledon and we look forward to welcoming her back to Wimbledon next year and in the years to come, the tournament organizers said in a statement.