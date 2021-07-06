Ireland, the US and Norway are pushing to stay in aid for Syria





Ireland, the United States and Norway have called on the UN Security Council to extend an agreement to keep open a border crossing through which humanitarian aid reaches the war-torn rebel-held northwest of Syria. The Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey to Syria will be closed on July 10th unless it receives authorization to remain open for another year in a UN Security Council vote Thursday. “We can not accept less than we have today. And this is a 12-month border crossing that provides support for millions of Syrians,” said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield after a closed-door meeting on aid. humanitarian aid in Syria. If a glimpse of the cross-border aid mechanism is vetoed, she warned, “the consequences are obvious, people will starve to death.” About three million people live in jihadist-dominated northwestern Syria, more than half displaced by the country’s decades-long conflict. Over the past year, international organizations have been able to bring medicine, food, blankets and Covid-19 vaccine through the Bab al-Hawa crossing – the only aid crossing in the region that bypasses Damascus. Russia, which has a veto in the council and is a staunch ally of the Damascus regime, may block the renewal, preferring to see aid delivered beyond the front lines by Damascus and arguing that the existing crossing is used to supply armed rebel fighters. Irish Ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason told reporters “we are hoping to see a successful renewal” of the cross-border assistance mechanism During the meeting, Moscow “maintained its position, which has been clear for a long time,” a Russian diplomat told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. According to French UN Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, since the beginning of the year, 50 percent of requests for humanitarian aid across the front lines have been rejected by the Syrian regime. Prior to the landing, Irish Ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason told reporters “we are hoping to see a successful renewal” of the cross-border aid mechanism and warned of a possible “humanitarian catastrophe”.

“We understand politically sensitive, we are making a purely humanitarian case,” she said. Ireland and Norway, non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, introduced a draft resolution in late June seeking to keep the Bab al-Hawa crossing open for a year and reopen a second crossing, Al-Yarubiyah , which allows supplies to reach Syria northeast from Iraq. Norway’s envoy to the UN Mona Juul said it was “extremely important” to receive “maximum” assistance to Syria.

“It’s very dangerous, it ‘s really a matter of life and death for so many,” she added. Humanitarian organizations have been praying for months for an extension of the UN mandate. Earlier this week, Concern Worldwide, GOAL, Trocaire, Oxfam Ireland and World Vision called on the Security Council to approve the re-authorization of the crossing for at least another 12 months. In addition to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, they also called for the reopening of the Al Yarubiyah and Bab-al-Salam crossings, which have been closed for the past year and a half. In a joint statement, the NGOs said: “If the last border crossing left after July 10, the work of the entire humanitarian community to provide timely life-saving assistance could be in jeopardy and the consequences would be “It cannot be Ireland. With Norway, it has specific responsibilities in the UN Security Council to reach a consensus on the text of the resolution protecting cross-border aid.”

