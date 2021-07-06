Mary Simon was appointed as the first indigenous governor general of Canada





Simon will be the first indigenous person to serve as the official representative of Queen Elizabeth II in Canada and commander-in-chief of the Canadian Armed Forces. It’s a largely ceremonial role although the Queen must approve the appointment after seeking recommendations from the Canadian government.

“Today, after 154 years, our country is taking a historic step,” Trudeau told a news conference Tuesday as he introduced Simon. “I can not think of a better person to meet the moment.”

“Simon will serve as the country’s 30th governor general, replacing former Canadian astronaut Julie Payette who resigned earlier this year after being accused by current and former employees of creating an environment.” toxic “in the workplace.

As first reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) last year, current and former government employees accused Payette of creating a toxic job, harassing and harassing employees, and reducing the tears of some employees.

The appointment comes at a controversial time in Canada as the country faces its own history of systemic abuse of indigenous communities, including forced assimilation programs. Hundreds of human remains have recently been found in unmarked graves at the base of several former residential schools, leading to widespread anger and criticism. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada reported in 2015 that tens of thousands of indigenous children were neglected and abused in boarding schools which they were forced to attend. During her remarks Tuesday, Simon noted that as an Indigenous woman, she understands the “pain and suffering” felt across the country. “And as I said in my remarks, we need to stop to fully recognize and memorize and come to terms with the atrocities of our collective past that we are learning more about every day,” Simon said, adding that it should. courage “for Trudeau to appoint him to this position. Simon was born in Kangiqsualujjuaq, Nunavik and has served as an Inuit rights and culture lawyer, according to a Canadian government statement. She was actively involved in the negotiations that led to the 1982 patrol of the Canadian Constitution that formally enshrined Aboriginal and Treaty rights in Canada’s supreme law. Simon is also a former Canadian ambassador for District Affairs, a former ambassador to Denmark and former president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a national Inuit organization. “Ms. Simon has dedicated her life to advancing social, economic and human rights issues for Canadian Inuit and Indigenous people, and I am confident she will serve Canadians and promote our shared values ​​with commitment and integrity. , ” Trudeau said in a statement. As Simon takes on the role, she hopes it could be “a bridge between the different realities lived that together make up Canada’s tapestry.” “I can connect with all people no matter where they live, what they hope for or what they need to overcome,” she said.

CNN’s Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.

