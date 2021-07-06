Explained: Lambda, variant of interest

Even as the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus continues to drive the rise of infections worldwide, another variant, Lambda, is increasingly being seen by scientists and health experts as a new emerging threat. On June 14, the World Health Organization designated the Lambda variant, formerly known by its official scientific name C.37, as the seventh and newest variant of interest, meaning it was something to see.

Like the Delta variant, the Lambda variant, which has now been discovered in more than 25 countries, fears to be more transmissible than the original virus, although it has not yet been established due to lack of sufficient studies for it. It has been the predominant variant in Peru and other South American countries. The Lambda variant has not yet been found in the Indian population, but has recently been discovered in the UK and other European countries.

Not a new variant

The Lambda variant is not a new show. It has been at least since last year, probably since August 2020. In Peru, where it is believed to have originated, it accounts for almost 80% of infections. It is the dominant species in neighboring Chile as well. But until recently, it was mainly concentrated in a handful of South American countries, including Ecuador and Argentina.

Since the end of March, this variant has been discovered in more than 25 countries, although the numbers are still very small. The UK, for example, said it had found this variant in six infected people, all international travelers. Recently, it has also been found in Australia.

Lots of significant mutations

According to the WHO, the Lambda variant has at least seven significant mutations in the spike protein (the Delta variant has three) which can have a number of implications, including the possibility of increased transmission or increased resistance to antibodies, created or through infection. natural or vaccination.

A recent study by researchers in Chile reported that the Lambda variant had greater infectivity than the Alpha and Gamma variants (known to originate in the UK and Brazil, respectively). The study also reported a reduction in the effectiveness of the Chinese Sinovac (Coronavac) vaccine against the Lambda variant.

However, the behavior of the Lambda variant is not very well understood now.

There is currently limited evidence of the full extent of the impact associated with these genomic changes and further robust studies on phenotype impacts are needed to better understand the impact on countermeasures and to control proliferation, the WHO said in a statement. Further studies are also required to validate the continued effectiveness of vaccines.

But, defining it as a variant of interest means that the genetic changes involved are predicted or known to affect the transmission, severity of the disease or immune escape. Alsoshtë also an acknowledgment of the fact that the variant has caused considerable community transmission in many countries and population groups.

There are currently seven variants, including Lambda, that the WHO classifies as variants of interest. The other four Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta have been identified as disturbance variants and are considered a greater threat. All of these were recently named with letters of the Greek alphabet to avoid the connection to their place of origin that had occurred until then.

Should India be concerned

The Lambda variant has so far not been found in India or neighboring countries. In Asia, only Israel has reported this variant so far. But several countries in Europe from where travel to India is frequent, including France, Germany, the UK and Italy have reported this variant.

The potential of on-screen variants to bypass the immunity acquired through vaccination means that there may be new waves of infections even in populations that were considered close to achieving protection at the community level. This is what is happening in many countries in Europe now, especially in the UK. In recent weeks there has been a significant increase in cases in some countries.

This means that a country like India, which is still recovering from the second weakening wave, will have to take proactive care and prevent the spread of any new variant that could trigger a new wave.