Air VnV: flights sold start from Taiwan to Guam for vacation and vaccination trips | Guam

On Tuesday afternoon in Taipei about 170 people, some dressed in hazmat costumes and face shields, boarded a plane bound for the Pacific island of Guam.

The flight sold was a package break with a Covid twist: called Air V&V (vacation and vaccinations), Guam is taking advantage of the abundance of vaccines to revive its tourism industry, and Taiwanese residents are the first customers.

Guam, a U.S. territory in Micronesia, announced the tours in June, with campaign breaks while you wait.

The island has fully vaccinated about 75% of its adult population. Taiwan, which suffers from major shortages, has given at least a dose of just over 10% and fully vaccinated about 0.2%.

The first four V&V flights from Taiwan, carrying a total of 439 passengers, have been sold.

The program captures a unique demographic of travelers around the world who are tired of waiting to be vaccinated in this pandemic, Carl Gutierrez, president of the Guam Visitor Bureau in Guam, said in June.

This will give a boost to our tourism industry through this unique and valuable service, offering more opportunities to get our people back to work and make our economy boom again.

The program includes a dozen hotels, waiting for travelers as they receive Pfizer, Modern or John Johnson & Johnson single vaccines from Guams private clinics. Taiwanese people can book one of 10 tournaments, ranging from five to 22 days, taking the first hit the next day after touching before doing a free tour in the country.

Taiwan connected to Guam at Taipei airport. Photos: Lion Travel

The most popular vaccine so far is Moderna, chosen by 38% of people with reservations, followed by Pfizer with 34% and Johnson & Johnson with 23%, Taiwan’s leading travel agency Lion Travel said on Tuesday.

In Taiwan, numerous factors have led to major dose shortages, exacerbated by the first major pandemic outbreak on the islands, beginning in April.

Authorities are rushing to vaccinate people in priority groups but have been hampered by low supplies, alleged foreign interference from China and reluctance fueled by fake news.

Data released by Lion Travel suggested the Guams offer was proving to be more popular among those in Taiwan who have little hope of getting a local vaccine soon. Lion Travels general manager Andy Yu said almost 73% of bookings were for people under the age of 49, with the largest age group being 20 to 29 and 40 to 49.

Other regions, including Bali and the Maldives, have listed similar ventures, but Guam is among the first to actually host travelers.

Ahead of the first flight arriving Tuesday afternoon, there was a mixture of excitement and anxiety among hotel staff preparing for future guests and the reopening of Guams tourism.

Beaches at Ritidian Point in Guams to the north. Photos: Bill Bachmann / Alamy

We are hiring extra people in anticipation of a large number of arrivals, said Maria Teresa Reyes-Burrier, director of food and beverage at Lotte Guam Resort.

We are implementing safeguards and mitigation measures and are training new hires to make sure they are familiar with the instructions regarding Covid, she said.

The reopening of tourism is something we look forward to and hope will be safe for our future guests and our employees.

Jen Vee, 25, a store attendant at the Hyatt Regency Guams gift shop, said she was still quite nervous about Covid but eagerly awaited the revival of tourism in Guam.

This is good news for many people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic. Excitingsht exciting but still quite scary at the same time.

There may be some concerns among employees about the arrival of unvaccinated passengers, but Chito De Guzman-Aguilo, marketing manager at Guam Reef Resort and Spa, said it was simply a matter of ensuring that protocols and guidelines were implemented effectively and effective.

Lion Travels Yu said more than 80% of tickets for the first 22-day tour were sold out. He did not say how many cancellations there had been in recent weeks of reinstating the self-paid hotel quarantine for returning travelers to Taiwan.

Air V&V package trips start at around US $ 1,400 for flights and hotels, but do not cover the cost of pre-departure Covid tests required to bypass Guam quarantine or vaccines, which add hundreds of dollars. On Taiwanese social media, many commentators expressed outrage at the vaccine for those who could afford it while compatriots at home had to wait and hope.

So you can be vaccinated abroad if you are rich, otherwise you have to wait or die in Taiwan, said one.

That means the government is incompetent and its people have to save themselves, another said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reduced the risk of exposure to Covid Guams to a moderate level and daily Covid-19 infections have been low.