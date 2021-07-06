Tropical Tampa Storm Elsa approaches hurricane force as it approaches the west coast of Florida





Elsa is expected to move near or over parts of the west coast of Florida on Tuesday night and through Wednesday.

“Elsa is projected to land along the north coast of the Gulf of Florida on Wednesday morning and then move to the southeastern United States by Thursday,” the NHS told its news adviser at 5 p.m.

Thirty-three counties are under a state of emergency, Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference.

“We are anticipating a landing perhaps between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. tomorrow, somewhere back on the nature coast or part of Florida’s Big Bend,” DeSantis said. “There was no extensive evacuation order.”

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the state before the storm. The statement, which began Sunday, authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts in South Florida. The center of Elsa, with strong winds of 70 mph, was above water about 155 miles southwest of Tampa as of 5 p.m., the hurricane center said. A hurricane warning is in effect from Egmont Key near St Petersburg in west-central Florida to the Steinhatchee River in the Big Bend region of northern Florida. “The warm waters of the ocean give it the fuel to start the engine again … (and) it could be near or in hurricane force” when Elsa lands, said CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam. A tropical storm warning – warning people to expect tropical storm conditions including strong winds – is in effect for most of Florida’s west coast. The coast of Georgia from the mouth of the river St. Marys in the Altamaha Sound is also under a tropical storm warning, the councilor said. Elsa outside gangs can also rain down on the east side of Florida, possibly affecting areas such as the Surfside community, where search and rescue teams are still working at the site of a deadly building collapse. Elsa’s approach prompted a controlled demolition Sunday of the remainder of the Champlain Towers South condo building. As long as the winds stay below 45 mph, search and rescue teams can continue to look for signs of life; if the winds exceed 45 mph, crews are called from the rubble, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez. A tornado clock was in effect for more than 12 million people in South Florida as of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. This includes Tampa, Fort Myers, Miami, Surfside, St. Petersburg and Sarasota. The main threats of rain and storm are expected to be in western Florida. About 3 to 8 inches of rain could fall from the Florida Keys in the western parts of the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday – threatening rapid flooding, the hurricane center said. Storm warnings were in place for the west coast of Florida from Bonita Beach through the northern parts of the Big Bend region, with the highest wave expected to be between 3 and 5 feet from Englewood at the Aucilla River outlet – including Tampa Bay People in South and West Florida have been preparing by filling sandbags, opening shelters, closing businesses and schools, and activating local emergency operations centers. Cuba was raining heavily on Tuesday from Elsa. Rainfall of 5 to 15 inches is expected on Tuesday evening, threatening significant flooding and landslides. Elsa whipped the Keys on Tuesday morning with rain and sustained winds of 30-40 mph. Residents and businesses prepare Elsa, which briefly was in the power of the hurricane on Friday and early Saturday to become the first hurricane of the season, made its way to Cuba on Monday and split through the Cayman Islands, saturating both areas with heavy rain and strong winds and causing landslides and floods. Authorities across Florida provided free sandbags to residents to help prevent flooding and are encouraging people to prepare by gathering supplies and heeding local warnings. At least four counties in the Tampa area – Hillsborough, Pinellas, Hernando and Manatee – have opened shelters for residents, while others have activated emergency operations centers to prepare for the storm. “You want to be prepared for anything,” a Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center told the employee CNN affiliate WFTS . “You really never know.” “We have had other storms in the past that seemed nothing but ended up with a lot of flood damage,” the emergency official warned. Manatee County could “have near-border conditions of a hurricane,” Rep. I US Vern Buchanan. “Please finalize your plans and secure your homes and get ready to tackle a bunker and get out of this storm,” said Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor urged city residents to stay home Tuesday night. “You do not need to go outside. Do not go outside. We will have a lot of rain, a lot of wind. Do not enter the water that you can not see, so that means do not enter the water, period,” said Castor . The Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay planned to close “to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals,” according to park website . At this time, the place is expected to reopen at noon Wednesday. Tampa International Airport said it would close with commercial flights at 5pm ET on Tuesday and with cargo flights at 10am. At Fort Myers, Southwest Florida International Airport said it would cancel flights Tuesday afternoon. Sarasota Bradenton International Airport plans to close at 6:30 a.m. after the last commercial arrival scheduled for 5:30 p.m., according to airport website . The airport plans to resume normal operation on Wednesday at 6am People lined up Monday in Manatee and Hillsborough counties to fill sandbags to help prevent flooding. A young resident of Florida i said WFTS she has never been in a tropical storm. “This is our first experience. We got the announcement that we could get sandbags and we are right in the water, so we just want to do everything we can at this point,” the woman said. Even some businesses are closing before the storm. Niall Bowen, owner of Old Town Bakery in Key West, will close his business on Tuesday because the storm will affect his supply chain and deliveries, he told CNN WSVN affiliate “In terms of impact, I don’t think we’re going to have a big weather event,” Bowen said. In Georgia and Carolina later this week The current forecast after landing in West Florida has storms moving Thursday northeast across the lowlands of Georgia, perhaps as a tropical storm – and Carolinas, perhaps as a tropical depression on Thursday. It can be released in the Atlantic on Thursday or Friday. Elsa could be a rain-maker on the far east coast until pushed to the North Atlantic.

CNN’s Jackson Dill, Monica Garrett, Michael Guy, Hayley Simonson, Maria Cartaya and Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

