US calls on Iran to suspend nuclear ‘awareness’

The United States has warned Iran to suspend “nuclear ties,” saying the country’s recent uranium enrichment efforts could complicate its return to talks aimed at resuming the 2015 nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced today that Iran aimed to enrich uranium to 20 percent, at the last sign Vienna-based talks could stall.

“It is a matter of concern that Iran is choosing to continue escalating its non-compliance with its JCPOA commitments, particularly with experiments that are worthwhile to pursue nuclear weapons,” State Department spokeswoman Ned Price told reporters, referring to the plan. joint action reached between Iran and the six nations to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

“We continue to urge Iran to stop this manhood, return to Vienna prepared for real talks and be in a position to be prepared to complete the work we started in April,” he said.

European powers have also expressed “grave concern” over the country’s move to enrich uranium in its nuclear program.

“With its latest steps, Iran is threatening a successful outcome in the Vienna talks, despite the progress made in the six rounds of negotiations to date,” the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany said in a statement.

Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi declared winner of Iran’s presidential election in June

An IAEA statement said Tehran had told the agency it would send the enriched uranium to its research and development laboratory at the fuel production plant in Isfahan.

The goal would be to fuel a research reactor, the agency added.

The three European ministers called it a “serious breach” of Iran’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iran does not have a credible civilian need for R&D and production of uranium metals, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon,” they added.

The latest move takes Iran one step closer to developing materials that could be used to make a nuclear weapon, although Tehran insists it is only interested in technology to meet its energy needs.

Iran has gradually moved away from the terms of the agreement it signed with world powers in 2015.

Former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018.

The Vienna talks aim to bring the United States back under new President Joe Biden back to the Joint General Plan of Action (JCPOA). Biden has expressed readiness if the conditions are met by Iran.

But talks in Vienna to try to revive the JCPOA, which began in April, have not progressed in recent weeks.

With Ebrahim Raisi, a new hardline president, who will take office in Iran on August 3 and succeed the more moderate Hassan Rouhani, it is also unclear what will happen when they happen.

“This further step in escalating Iran of its nuclear violations is even more troubling at a time when no date has been set for the resumption of negotiations in Vienna for a return to the JCPOA,” the ministers said.

Iran should return to the Vienna talks “without delay” with the aim of bringing them to a “quick conclusion”, they warned.

“We have consistently stressed that time is not on anyone’s side,” they said.