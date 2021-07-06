Your Wednesday Information – The New York Times





They were covering episodes of violence in Hong Kong and a bitter reopening of the Taj Mahal.

Violence divides Hong Kong Last week, on the anniversary of Hong Kong’s surrender to China, a man stabbed a police officer on a busy shopping street, then killed himself. Then, on Tuesday, police said they had arrested nine people, including six teenagers, for alleged plots to make bombs and place them in public places. Authorities dismiss the incidents as evidence of threats posed by some parts of the opposition. But the specter of violence is seen by some activists as the inevitable result of Beijing’s repression, in which restrictive laws have made peaceful resistance impossible. Some also suggest that police have overestimated the threat of violence. Although police have been reporting broken bomb plots since anti-government protests erupted in 2019, few suspects have gone to trial, making the threat difficult to assess. Context: Events reopened an unpleasant debate within the pro-democracy movement over whether it favors or supports violence, such as during the 2019 protests, when some threw Molotov cocktails or attacked Beijing supporters. This past week, the attacker drew sympathy online and bouquets were left where he died.

I think even last year, the line was pushed forward, Ivan Choy, said a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The reopening of the Taj Mahals is sweet Crowds typically gathering India’s most famous sunset monument have been reduced to a handful of locals recently, roaming around the 25-acre complex for just over $ 3 a ticket. Warnings that another wave of infections may be waiting have turned down a life over life that feels stuck in oblivion. As India emerges from a devastating wave of the virus, authorities are slowly reopening. Although only 4 percent of the population is vaccinated, the risks are always in mind.

The Taj Mahal, in its busiest days since reopening, is expecting 2,000 visitors less than a tenth of its capacity. They need money from ticket sales to make the necessary repairs, and about half of the 1.6 million Agras are dependent on tourism. But many tourism business owners in the area say they do not want the risk. Quotation: Do not sacrifice your life to visit the Taj Mahal, said a guide. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

More signs of Taliban growth in Afghanistan The Taliban have implemented a broad strategy of trying to re-brand themselves as capable governors as they pursue a ruthless, land-grabbing offensive across the country. It’s a grim signal that the insurgents, aware of their legacy of harsh rule, fully intend to strive for comprehensive Afghan domination once the U.S. withdrawal is complete. But the signs that the Taliban have not reformed are becoming clearer: An assassination campaign against the government and security personnel continues, there is little effort in peace talks, and women are being forced to take on public roles and girls to drop out of school. There is a fear that the worst is on the horizon.

On the ground: Districts were not always dealt with with great military force. Some fell due to poor governance, others due to local rivalries and low morale between the security forces. Documents and interviews with insurgent commanders and Taliban officials show that the success of the recent uprising groups was not fully expected and that Taliban leaders are casually trying to take advantage of their profits. LATEST NEWS

Women who faced sexual assault by Egyptian police spoke to The Times in interviews, saying they felt they had no way to justice. They feared arrest and worried about the stigmatization of their families. A police officer said the abuse was rampant: The goal, he said, was not to gather evidence but to humiliate your humanity. ART AND IDEAS A generation of bee camp spellings Each year, about 11 million children in the United States participate in school-level spelling bees. The most ambitious middle and elementary school students put their eyes on the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which takes place this week. There is a well-documented model among the recent winners, as Anna Kambhampaty writes in The Times. Every year since 2008, a child from South Asia has been crowned a champion in the competition. This year, at least nine of the 11 finalists are from South Asia.

The trend can be traced back to 1985, when Balu Natarajan became the first immigrant child to win the Scripps. This victory sparked an outpouring of people of South Asian descent. We really had no idea we were doing this for a community, Natarajan said. We were just this small fraction of participants. Now, there are orthographic bees adapted for South Asian children and training companies founded by South Asian Americans. Indian grocery stores often have flights for local bees. The community created an infrastructure for children to truly thrive and excel in the field, said Shalini Shankar, an anthropologist. For more, read the full story. Sanam Yar, a Morning Writer PLAY, LOOK, EAT What to cook

