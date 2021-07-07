Altar’d State Partners and Lifewater International





KNOXVILLE, Tenn .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – Altard State (www.altardstate.com), an inspirational lifestyle and fashion brand with a mission to change the world for the better, has launched a new partnership with Lifewater International to bring clean water to vulnerable families in East Africa. The grocery store family has already made Lifewater part of the Mission Monday, an ongoing donation program where 10% of Monday’s net profits go to local and global charities. Additional plans are being developed to integrate Lifewaters clean water mission into other programs that provide staff and visitors. Our mission is to serve as an inspiration, empower others, and give more than we receive. We do this by raising those in need of a helping hand, voluntarily giving our time to enrich life, and extending the power of prayer, explained Altard State CEO Aaron Walters. Partnering with Lifewater allows us to extend that mission, empowering mothers and children in far-flung places to thrive through clean water and improved health. With more than 40 years of operation, Lifewater is the longest active trust-based charity in North America. The proven approach of organizations to provide sustainable solutions to the water crisis is the culmination of decades of WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) experience and exhaustive research. Through this initial partnership, Altard State employees and guests will provide sustainable sustainable clean water, plus sanitation and sanitation, to some 15,000 people in East Africa. The funds will be used where they are most needed, with an initial emphasis on rural areas in Ethiopia. Clean water, along with improved hygiene and hygiene, absolutely transform remote communities, said Lifewater Chief Program Implementer Zerihun Hailu. In my Ethiopian country, I have seen the impact first hand. Babies are healthy, parents are able to work, children are able to go to school and families are starting to emerge from poverty. Learn more about the Altard States mission to stand out. For good. at altardstate.com/stand-out- for- good. ABOUT ALTARD STATE Altard State is a sanctuary of beauty inside and out. From the welcoming experiences and warm associates that make you feel special to mind-crafted products in stores and online, our brand is based on the basic principles of returning and making a difference in the world. Beauty that attracts you, a heart that keeps you coming back. ABOUT INTERNATIONAL LIFEWATER Lifewater International is a pure Christian organization of clean water and community health that is dedicated to helping children and families living in extreme poverty thrive. Since 1977, Lifewater has served more than 3 million people in 45 countries with clean water, improved sanitation and hygiene training (WASH). The organization has received the highest possible rating from independent charitable appraisers, including four stars from Charity Navigator. Visit lifewater.org to learn more.

