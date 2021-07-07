5 myths of Covid-19 vaccines were dispelled | FIU News

From social media to advice shared by family and friends, we are constantly bombarded with misinformation.

To help us decipher what is fact and what is not, Dr. Melissa Ward, an epidemiologist and postdoctoral fellow at the Community-Based Research Institute, and Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, Professor and Head of the Department of Epidemiology at FIU Stempel College for Public Health and Social Work, explain some of the most common misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

1. MYTH: Researchers rushed to develop the COVID-19 vaccine, so it is not safe.

FACT: Although COVID-19 vaccines have been developed in record time, this does not mean that they are not safe. All of the vaccines that are currently available in the United States have gone through thorough safety trials, including Phase III clinical trials, which are the strongest study plans we have to try new medical treatments in humans. In Phase III clinical trials, tens of thousands of volunteers received either the vaccine or the placebo injection (think of a placebo as a dummy vaccine made from salt water). These thousands of volunteers were monitored for months to see if the group that received the vaccine had a higher percentage of serious side effects compared to the group that received the placebo. Phase III clinical trials showed that COVID-19 vaccines were very safe and greatly reduced COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Also, mRNA technology used in Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines had been in development for years, long before we knew what COVID-19 was. Moreover, in the US we have a very powerful vaccine safety monitoring system, which allows health officials to take swift action if serious side effects occur. If you get the COVID-19 vaccine and experience an adverse reaction, you can report it here or here

2. MYTH: The COVID-19 vaccine can affect a woman’s ability to have children.

FACT: There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine affects fertility in women or men. Often, myths about the COVID-19 vaccine start as a phone game, where one person passes incomplete information to another person, and then that person tells the other person a part of what they think they have heard, and so on. With social media, sometimes these phone games go viral, and that’s what happened to this myth.

Initially, some scientists raised theoretical concerns that the proteins involved in the COVID-19 vaccine response may be similar to those involved in pregnancy, and thus the COVID-19 vaccine may interfere with pregnancy. However, there is no evidence that this is true. Millions of women have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and there has been no evidence that it adversely affects fertility or pregnancy. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) notes that “Claims linking COVID-19 vaccines to infertility are unfounded and have no scientific evidence to support them” and “recommends vaccination to all qualified people who may consider future pregnancy”. ACOG also “Recommends that pregnant individuals have access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

3. MYTH: If you have already had COVID-19, you do not need to get the vaccine.

FACT: If you have already had COVID-19, you should still get the vaccine. It is true that if you recover from COVID-19 disease, your body will produce antibodies that provide a level of protection against getting COVID-19 again in the future. However, researchers are still studying how long these antibodies can last. As far as we know so far, this protection does not seem to last long. This is why getting vaccinated if you have already had COVID-19 is still very important. The COVID-19 vaccine elicits a very strong immune response. This means that if you get the COVID-19 vaccine, your immune system is likely to have the antibodies and tools needed to fight COVID-19 for a longer period of time compared to if you get COVID-19. There is also evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine offers stronger protection against variants of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

Individuals who have COVID-19 should wait until they have fully recovered before receiving the vaccine, so as not to risk giving others COVID-19. More instructions on when to get the vaccine after you have had COVID-19 are available from the CDC here

4. MYTH: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine means that you are completely immune and can not become infected.

FACT: While getting the COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduces your risk of becoming infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), it is important to remember that no vaccine is 100 percent effective. There is still a small chance that you can get COVID-19. If you are vaccinated but have unvaccinated individuals (such as children) or immune people living in your home, you may still want to take precautions to protect yourself and your family, such as wearing a mask. inside or avoid crowded spaces.

It is also important to remember: the more SARS-CoV-2 spreads, the more opportunities it will have to turn into more dangerous variants. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread and mutation of SARS-CoV-2 in our communities because it disrupts transmission cycles. The more people who get the vaccine, the fewer people will get COVID-19, which reduces the number of opportunities that SARS-CoV-2 has to mutate.

5. MYTH: Since the long-term side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are still being studied, it is safer not to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

FACT: Although researchers are still studying the long-term side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine (so far, no significant long-term side effects have been observed), this does not mean that it is safer to avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine as long as these studies have completed. We know for sure that a significant proportion of people who have had COVID-19 experience long-term health conditions, even after recovering from their initial infection, and even if they are young or have not initially experienced any symptoms. Known as “COVID LongThe long-term effects of COVID-19 may include fatigue, difficulty breathing, chest pain, joint or muscle pain, and depression or anxiety. We are still learning more about Long COVID but getting the COVID-19 vaccine greatly reduces the risk of getting COVID-19, which in turn reduces one’s risk of experiencing long-term chronic conditions such as Long COVID.

Importers It is important for each individual to consider their risks and benefits when deciding whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is also important to remember that taking COVID-19 has the potential to become a serious chronic health condition.

To help you get the answers you need to make the best decision for you and your family, the team at the FIU Minority Institutions Research Center (FIU-RCMI) has pooled additional resources on frequently asked questions about with COVID-19, in English and Spanish, which you can find here

For more facts about the vaccine or to find a vaccination site near you, visit South Florida Health Foundation and learn why others are saying DONE!

Pfizer vaccine available at FIU for students, faculty, staff, retirees and qualified members of their families

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at Wednesday, July 7th. Children aged 12-17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Everyone, including children, must bring a photo ID or birth certificate to show age proof.

Vaccine appointments are now open and will be given on the basis of first arrival, first service. Sign up for an appointment as soon as possible using your FIU credentials. Please note that the Pfizer vaccine requires a second shot three weeks after the first shot. You or the child being vaccinated should return for the second dose at Wednesday, July 28th.