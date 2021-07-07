The Government of India says Twitter should be held accountable for what users post





The social media company no longer has immunity over content posted on its platform by third parties in India, according to a court record filed Monday by the Indian government. The court has not yet considered the case.

The government’s assertion meant that Twitter could be held legally responsible for everything its users post on its platform, a departure from its previous protection as a “broker”.

According to the census, Twitter has lost its protection due to non-compliance with the country’s new information technology rules, which came into force in May this year.

The document was shared with CNN by a source close to the legal representatives of the case who is not authorized to provide information.

India’s strict new IT rules were issued in February and companies were given three months to act. The rules require each social media company to establish three roles in India: a “compliance officer” who will ensure that it obeys local laws; a “grievance officer” who will address grievances from Indian users regarding his platforms; and a “contact person” available for Indian law enforcement 24/7. Everyone must reside in India. According to the court registration, Twitter has failed to fulfill any of these three roles. Twitter declined to comment on the court records. The company has signaled before its reservations with the new social media rules, though it has also said it remains “deeply committed” to India, which is among its largest markets. “We have assured the Government of India that Twitter is making every effort to adhere to the new guidelines and a summary of our progress has been properly shared,” the company said in a statement last month. “We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian government.” under “Complaints Officer Contact Information for Users in India,” but the executive address is in California, which “amounts to non-compliance with IT 2021 Rules,” the government said in its submission. According to the government court record on Monday, Twitter had notified an interim appeals officer and a liaison officer, but both left their roles immediately afterwards. company website now lists the name of an officialunder “Complaints Officer Contact Information for Users in India,” but the executive address is in California, which “amounts to non-compliance with IT 2021 Rules,” the government said in its submission. CNN Business saw the position of complaint officer advertised by Twitter on Linkedin Twitter has been in a major confrontation with the Indian government since the beginning of this year. In February, the company clashed with the technology ministry after ordering the accounts to be removed during mass protests by farmers. Twitter ultimately met some of the demands, but refused to take action against the accounts of journalists, activists or politicians. In May, police showed up at their Twitter office in New Delhi after the company decided to label a tweet from a spokesman for the ruling Modi party as “manipulated media”. Police said the routine visit was for Twitter to co-operate with his investigation. The social media company exploded the move as “intimidation tactics” and said it was “concerned” for the safety of its employees in the country. Twitter has previously said it has concerns about the “essential elements of the new IT Rules” and the “potential threat to freedom of speech” in the country. India’s IT minister, meanwhile, has accused the company of taking the “path of deliberate challenge”. “Indian companies be they pharmaceuticals, IT or others going to do business in the US or other foreign countries, voluntarily follow local laws,” Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Twitter in June. “Then why do platforms like Twitter show reluctance to follow Indian laws designed to give victims of abuse and abuse a voice?”

CNN’s Vedika Sud contributed to this report.

