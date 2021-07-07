Transport Canada creates 4 types of Bell helicopters after fatal crash investigation in Alberta

Transport Canada has dropped four types of Bell helicopters after investigating a fatal crash in Alberta last month.

The crash happened about an hour west of Edmonton, with police telling Global News the helicopter was helping fight a fire near Evansburg on June 28.

Following the crash investigation, which involved a Bell 212 helicopter, Transport Canada issued a emergency airworthiness directive on Monday.

According to Transport Canada, a belt pin in the center of the rotor snapped during flight, which resulted in the detachment of the main rotor blade and the main rotor head.

Hasshte reported that the main pin of the main rotor belt had accumulated only 20 hours of service, Transport Canada said in the directive.

Inspection of another Canadian Bell 212 helicopter found a rotor main rotor belt pin with the same part number, made by the same manufacturer, with the same serial number prefix, deformed after only approximately 29 hours of service.

Failure of a rotor main belt pin will result in disconnection of the main rotor blade and loss of helicopter control.

















Transport Canada said that although damaged belt pins were only reported on Bell 212 helicopters, belt pins with the same number could be installed on Bell 204B, 205A-1 and 205B helicopters.

Transport Canada also said that while the cause of the failure has not been determined, Bell has issued alarm service bulletins as a precaution.

To address the risk of disconnection of the main rotor belt pins during flight, this (airworthiness directive) is issued as a temporary measure to mandate the replacement of affected belt pins, Transport Canada said.

Global News has reached out to the Wildfire BC Service to see if any helicopters in its subcontracting fleet have been affected.

BC Wildfire said it has reached those companies and is awaiting a response.

















Global News also reached out to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), which said its dedicated six-helicopter fleet (two in Vancouver; Nanaimo, Kamloops; Prince George; Prince Rupert) did not include Bell-influenced models.

BCEHS does not have any Bell helicopter models affected by this Transport Canada (AD) airworthiness directive as part of our dedicated fleet of air ambulance helicopters, BCEHS told Global News.

BCEHS said it has a Bell aircraft, but it is a different model.

He also noted that there are 35 air carriers around the province that provide services as needed and that some of our contracted air carriers will be affected by the Canada Transport directive. They will follow the procedural instructions prescribed by Transport Canada.

Global News also contacted Transport Canada for more information, but was told a full response would be made available Wednesday.

With files from Phil Heidenreich

















