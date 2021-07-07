International
Six people inject salt instead of COVID vaccine at Niagara Region clinic
More than 200 people are being contacted to repeat their COVID-19 vaccines because some who attended an immunization clinic in the Niagara region were injected with a saline solution instead of stroke.
Niagara State Public Health said Tuesday that six people were injected with the harmless saline substance on June 16 at a clinic in Port Colborne, Ont.
A recent audit of the day found that six administered doses were not counted and an additional vial of a saline was used. The diluent is intended to be mixed with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine concentrate and although it is not harmful, it does not protect against COVID-19.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji, the region’s top doctor, said the health unit was unable to identify the six people who did not receive the vaccine.
Read more:
Vaccination of Niagara’s new key to avoid COVID 4th wave, says doc
“Unfortunately, with the size of the ongoing clinic and the nature of the provincial vaccination documentation tool, there is no current tracking of individual vaccine doses,” Hirji said.
However, he said public health was able to narrow down a timeline when doses would be administered, identifying 205 people out of 1,148 who were shot that day.
Those individuals were being contacted to book a repeat vaccination after a proper dosing interval. Most will receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which the health unit said is safe but offers no additional benefits.
Trends
Canada’s new border rules have begun. Here’s what you know
Israel reports declining effectiveness of Pfizer vaccine in preventing COVID-19 infection
The health unit said a review was conducted to investigate the error that occurred and new dose tracking and training protocols were introduced to avoid similar situations.
Hirji said the changes include involving more staff members in double-checking the work of others, more detailed documentation in clinics and a plan to find each dose from the refrigerator to the patient who received it.
“The point here is, of course, that there will not be another time, having these dual controls to make sure we stop the error before it happens,” Hirji said. “If unfortunately there is another mistake, we would be able to narrow it closer to just six people.”
Hirji said he does not believe similar situations could have occurred at other Niagara Region clinics based on checks and balances that helped identify the problem by the end of the day at the Port Colborne clinic.
Read more:
Burlington Home Care Vaccination Clinic to be held after COVID-19 explosion-related death
At least one other such incident has been reported in Ontario since the vaccination campaign began.
Mackenzie Health, which is running vaccination clinics in the York Region, advised the public of a similar mistake in April, saying it contacted six people who had been mistakenly injected with saline instead of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Our internal quality assurance processes allowed us to identify the issue in a timely manner and contact affected individuals to detect the issue, provide support and test them for antibodies to identify those who needed to re-injected with the vaccine, “Mackenzie Health said in a statement at the time.
See the link »
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8006502/saline-instead-covid-vaccine-niagara-region/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]