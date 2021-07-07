The $ 444 million investment will help 35,500 low-income families in Alberta afford rent





Federal and provincial governments have announced a $ 444 million investment to fund rent support for nearly 35,500 families in Alberta. On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen and Alberta Senior and Housing Minister Josephine Pon revealed the details of the Canada-Alberta Housing Benefit. The benefit will support the additional redesigned rent province program and includes both long-term support for those most in need and temporary support for working Albertans and those in between jobs. “Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” Hussen said during Tuesday’s announcement in Calgary. “But many people in Canada are forced to make the impossible decision between paying their rent and buying groceries.” Details on eligibility criteria and how to apply for rent support can be found at provincial government website. The Temporary Lease Assistance Benefit opened on May 1st. Available Available in Alberta’s seven largest cities and households are entitled if they are below local income thresholds and are either employed or have been employed in the last two years and do not receive social assistance. There is a two-year limit, but after two years, families can reapply for long-term rent assistance. Long-term rental assistance has been available since April 1 and is available through most housing management bodies throughout Alberta, the province says. Households are eligible based on local income thresholds, which are based on local income and rent For example, in 2020, subsidized housing rates were $ 38,000 annual income for a single apartment in Calgary, up to $ 71,000 income for a four-bedroom home. The benefit is part of a 10-year agreement between the two governments, under the National Housing Strategy, to renew and expand social housing and to directly subsidize families. The Canada-Alberta Housing Benefit will support tenants until 2028. Lauren Ingalls,The CEO of Westwinds Communities, which provides affordable housing for seniors in southern Alberta communities like High River and Okotoks, said the programs make a real difference. She said a resident described the rental support she had saved her life during the pandemic. “Homes offer housing, security and a place to rest and replenish affordable quality housing is not a privilege, it is a basic need,” she said.

