Vaccine Lottery in Ohio: COVID-19 Vaccine Rates





The Governor’s Office says more incentives are coming

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Weeks ago, it made everyone talk: The Ohio Vax-A-Million Lottery. Now, a new study suggests that promoting the lottery did not increase COVID-19 vaccination levels across the state, despite Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announcing his success.

The study was conducted by Boston University School of Medicine, where researchers compared vaccination rates in Ohio with some states that did not have lottery incentives. What they discovered is that right after the lottery announcement, Ohio actually saw an increase in vaccinations. However, the study suggests that similar strokes have occurred across the United States due to the expansion of Pfizer vaccination in ages 12 to 15 years. "Governor DeWine saw the study and immediately recognized what was wrong. The study is flawed because it focused on ages 12-15," said Dan Tierney, a DeWine spokesman.

According to Tierney, the state had already extracted from the equation 12 to 15 years old when compiling data for the Vax-A-Million campaign. "The first week after Vax-a-million, we saw a 44 percent increase in Ohioans 16 and over getting the vaccine. According to the Washington Post, no other state saw an increase along these lines. We saw a 17 percent increase. in those 16 years and older in the second week," Tierney said. Tierney added that there were tangible benefits to the Vax-A-Millions campaign. For one, publicity. They said seeing the amount of coverage they got from the lottery would cost them close to $ 50 million in airtime. "One of the other things that was not anticipated, but it makes sense in retrospect, was that people were talking about the vaccine in a way that was fun, less scary," Tierney said.

With vaccination rates stalled in Ohio and other states, Tierney said more incentives will come that have not yet been announced. “Moving is moving the vaccination rate that is so important, especially with the delta variant that is happening now,” Tierney said.



