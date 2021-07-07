Remote Assistance: International Business Honors Association FIU Expands Humanitarian Work in India During COVID-19 Pandemic | FIU News





The dinner was part of a new fundraising effort by the FIU International Business Honors Society (IBHS) for Bandhwari, a village with insufficient resources on the outskirts of New Delhi. The village has become known and loved by many IBHS students throughout the 6-year Bandhwari Women’s Project. As the pandemic has created difficulties for the women’s project, students and graduates have continued their work in support of the village, with a goal of raising $ 10,000 in total. David Wernick, an international business teaching professor who serves as a faculty advisor to IBHS, founded the women’s project in 2016. The project focuses on helping village women gain financial independence by creating handmade fashion accessories. IBHS students manage the production, logistics, marketing, sales and distribution of products, with many of the items sold on campus and through the IBHS website. Keeping Bandhwari healthy, from a distance. The initiative has given these women a means of economic freedom and security, stability in the countryside and material goods, from new sewing machines to health items. However, it is also benefiting FIU students in many ways, from building business skills to acquiring new humanitarian knowledge. “It has been a life-changing experience working practically with the Bandhwari Social Initiative,” said former IBHS President Joseph Devlin (BBA ’20), “not only for me, but also seeing the improvement of the village and the trust raised by women. who become more capable every year. ” However, the pandemic has created some difficulties for the village and the project. The village is small but densely populated, making it difficult for social distance, and many of its inhabitants are unable to stay home from work. Maite Elizalde (BBA ’20), a graduate student who helps remotely from Spain, noted that many villagers have to risk infection in order to provide for their families. Vaccine shortages and India’s overburdened health system have created additional weaknesses. While IBHS students have not been able to make the trip to Bandhwari, or sell their wares on the FIU campus, Devlin noted, IBHS has an Instagram page and a landing page on the website designed for commerce electronics before the pandemic, allowing sales to continue The pandemic creates greater financial needs. Bandhwari Village GoFundMe has raised about $ 4800. After a strong initial response, funds raised from the benefit dinner, and a $ 1,000 donation from WTDC (a global logistics company in Miami), IBHS doubled its original goal to $ 10,000. “There are a lot of people who are still interested,” with many donating large sums “because they understand the situation,” Elizalde said. Bandhwari still needs a lot of help, say students who have seen evidence of poverty in the village firsthand. “Not everyone can imagine what it really is until you are actually there,” Elizalde said. “I think it’s really important to put ourselves in their shoes.” Reflecting on the success of the Bandhwari program and the outpouring of support from IBHS students, alumni and friends, Wernick commented, “The magic of international service learning is not just that it changes the lives of others – it changes you. You become aware of the wider world around you and your place within it. You become more patient, humble, and grateful. And you start to have a new perspective on what really matters in life and what is just the detail. ” To contribute to the Bandhwari Village Fundraising Project, which provides sanitation, food and necessities for the village, please visit the GoFundMe website.

