Trudeau appoints the first indigenous governor of Mary Simon Canada





MONTREAL Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Canada’s first Indigenous governor general on Tuesday, a move with wide symbolic resonance as the country seeks to reconcile with its Indigenous population after decades of systematic mistreatment. The nominee, Mary Simon, a senior diplomat and Indigenous rights advocate, will represent Queen Elizabeth II as the official president of Canada. While the role is largely ceremonial, it is high profile; the governor-general is the crown prince in Canada’s constitutional monarchy. Today, after 154 years, our country is taking a historic step, Mr. Trudeau said as he announced his appointment to the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec. I can not think of a better person to meet the moment. Ms. Simon, an Inuk from Kuujjuaq, a village in northeastern Quebec, said Tuesday that her appointment would help reconcile.

I can say with confidence that my appointment is a historic and inspiring moment for Canada and an important step forward, she said, adding that it comes at a particularly reflective and dynamic time in our shared history. Mrs. Simon, who was Canada’s ambassador to Denmark, will take on her new role as Canada makes a national account after the discovery of hundreds of unmarked indigenous graves, many of them children, who attended church-run schools in Colombia British and Saskatchewan. The discovery of graves has prompted the national spirit to search around the country for discrimination against indigenous people, who for decades have been forced to face racism and insufficient health and economic opportunities. Appointment of Mrs. Simons reflects two critical priorities of Mr. Trudeau’s policy of reconciling indigenous peoples and promoting women’s rights. But indigenous groups have criticized him for failing to deliver on his lofty promises. In February 2019, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Canada’s first indigenous minister, resigned from Mr Trudeaus’s cabinet amid a controversy over how to deal with a corruption case after he was moved from that post to veteran affairs minister , widely considered less influential. At the time, indigenous groups said Mr Trudeaus’s treatment of her raised questions about his commitment to redressing past injustices.

Indigenous leaders hailed Ms. Simon as a skilled diplomat who was in a good position to defend indigenous concerns and mediate between different groups of countries. Mary is a diplomat, a lawyer and a strong Inuk woman, Perry Bellegarde, president of the Assembly of First Nations, a national organization representing indigenous peoples, wrote on Twitter. The Native Women’s Association of Canada said it was proud to have an Inuit in such a prominent representative role, but warned that Ms. Simon was being sought to serve in senior roles in what is still a colonial system of government. He called on the Canadian government to reconsider who was running Canadian ministries dealing with indigenous issues and services. While leaders across the political spectrum hailed her appointment as an important moment for indigenous rights, Ms. Simons lack of fluent French, one of Canada’s official languages, was noticed by some media in her hometown of Quebec. She spoke in English and Inuktitut on Tuesday, reading a few sentences in French. Indigenous children disappeared in Canada The remains of those presumed to be indigenous children have been discovered at the site of destroyed boarding schools in Canada. Here’s what you need to know: Wallpapers: Around 1883, indigenous children in many parts of Canada were forced to attend residential schools on a forced assimilation program. Most of these schools were run by the church, and all banned the use of indigenous languages ​​and indigenous cultural practices, often through violence. Illness as well as sexual, physical, and emotional abuse were rampant. About 150,000 children went through the schools between their opening and closing in 1996. The Lost Children : or National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up as part of a government pardon and settlement over schools, concluded that at least 4,100 students died while attending them, many from mistreatment or neglect, others from illness or accident. In many cases, families never learned the fate of their offspring, who they are now known as missing children. Findings: In May, members of Secwepemc’s First Tkemlups Nation found 215 bodies at the Kamloops school which was operated by the Roman Catholic Church until 1969 after bringing in radars that penetrated the ground. In June, an indigenous group said the remains of about 751 people, mostly children, had been found in unmarked graves at the site of a former Saskatchewan boarding school. Cultural genocide: In a 2015 report, the commission concluded that the system was a form of cultural genocide. Murray Sinclair, a former judge and senator who chaired the commission, recently said he now believed the number of missing children was beyond 10,000. Apology and next steps: The commission called for an apology from the pope for the role of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Francis banned one, but the Archbishop of Vancouver apologized on behalf of his archbishop. Canada has formally apologized and offered financial and other research support, but indigenous leaders believe the government still has a long way to go.

In the speech, she herself acknowledged the lack of fluency in the French language, which she said was due to the lack of French education in her school. She said she would continue to study French and planned to develop the governor general business in English and French, as well as Inuktitut, one of the many indigenous languages ​​spoken throughout the country. Ms. Simon said she was deeply formed by her Indigenous education. I spent my adolescence in Nunavik, living a very traditional lifestyle, she said, referring to an area in northern Quebec. Many months of the year, we camped and lived on land, she said, adding that she maintained an active connection with our Inuit heritage and language.

She credited her grandmother and mother as role models, instilling in her an ongoing desire to learn and a commitment to give back to the community. They also taught me to always be proud of who I am, and to keep my mind open to other views, she said. Mrs. Simon began her career in the 1970s as a broadcaster for CBC, the national broadcaster of Canada, before gaining several leadership positions in local organizations. She helped mediate a historic settlement to land claims in 1975 between the Cree and Inuit community in northern Quebecs and the Quebec government. She has also been president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, an organization that defends the rights of Inuit. In 1994, she was Ambassador for Circumpolar Affairs, defending Canadian interests in its vast Arctic territory, home to more than 200,000 residents, more than half of whom are Indigenous. She became the first Inuk to hold the post of ambassador. Her appointment as governor-general comes after the resignation of Julie Payette, who resigned in January after months of media reports that she and a senior adviser had publicly underestimated and humiliated employees, often putting them in tears. In response, the government commissioned an independent review that some Canadian media outlets said had blamed it for fostering a toxic work environment. Vjosa Isai contributed to the report from Toronto.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/06/world/canada/indigenous-governor-general-mary-simon.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

