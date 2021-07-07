International
Hope international truck stolen; food pantry still keeps strong | tidings
COOLIDGE Hope International Food Pantry continues to transport trucks, even without its own truck.
On June 22, Pastor Anthony Warren and his wife, Audrey, reported their truck, a 2004 GMC Sierra, missing from their residence in Heartland Ranch. The vehicle remains missing. However, thanks to community support, the food pantry was able to continue its meals for two months without stopping.
That truck could be in Mexico, Pastor Warren said. Things are just such an annoying thing to come out and see that the truck is gone. I use that truck to get food, people, all sorts of things. Fortunately, the community has called us, voluntarily, helping us with help.
Warren said of last Thursday’s food drive, Florence Baptist Food Pantry voluntarily stepped out of her truck to help transfer food, so they were not hampered by the loss. Warren also mentioned Joseph Kessler from Coolidge Cleaners who had just donated his truck.
Vera has seen some changes in the food bank as a new round of volunteers come to help and the needs of the community change.
Volunteer Sue Kendall said there were many young volunteers, but the need for food donations was not as drastic as during the height of the pandemic, when the food line went as far as Arizona Boulevard. Kendall said there weren’t that many people calling in the middle of the week to try and get emergency boxes.
It has been busy and warm this summer, but it has been a lot of fun, Kendall said of the volunteerism in the pantry. Weve had people coming from Florence, so they were taking our name there, letting people know who were here.
On Facebook last week, Audrey Warren turned to people to thank them for their support, even though the truck was never found.
Thank you to all our friends or family who really contacted us about our truck being stolen, she said. It wasn’t the truck with the best look, but we needed it. Whether you can do anything about it or not, it means a lot to know that people are actually interested. At times like these, you really learn a lot about the people in your camp.
Pastor Warren said they were considering hosting a fundraising event or fundraising event to raise money for another truck.
The summer hours of food banks are 7-9 in the morning every first and third Thursday of the month. Only seniors’ boxes will be delivered during the same time period on Thursday, July 8th.
Sources
2/ https://www.pinalcentral.com/coolidge_examiner/news/hope-international-truck-stolen-food-pantry-still-going-strong/article_86ad7d2e-1fdd-5f91-a61d-9d75b74d765d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]