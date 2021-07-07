International
Woman arrested for allegedly firing an Olympic torch with a water gun – National
Japanese authorities have arrested a torch killer who allegedly tried to kill the Tokyo Olympic flame with a water gun, in a water attack captured on video.
The brazen shootings took place during the Olympic torch relay through Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan on Sunday, authorities say.
Read more:
The Japanese city spends COVID-19 relief money on a giant squid statue
Footage captured from the incident shows a single woman with a gun standing with a crowd of observers as the torchbearer carries the flame into the street. The woman can be seen pulling her pistol-style pistol and opening fire, sending a thin stream of fluid to the unsuspecting torch smuggler.
“No Olympic Games! Stop Games! She yells at him in Japanese before facing security.
Her water gun fails to extinguish the flame of the torch, which has its own own internal fuel source.
Kayoko Takahashi, 53, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of forcibly obstructing business, according to Mito Police.
The suspect was charged because she was “deliberately targeting the runner and interfering with the relay,” Deputy Police Chief Mito Noriaki Nagatsuka told Vice News.
“You can not shoot water at people for no good reason,” Nagatsuka said. “She was clearly not playing around. “This is not a children’s game.”
Police say the suspect admitted the shooting and defended it as an act of protest.
The runner, a 77-year-old man, was holding the torch to the finish line for the day relay at the time.
Read more:
Ukrainian army under fire for making female cadets march on heels
There were no delays as a result of the incident, Mainichi, Japan Newspaper reports.
No injuries have been reported so far.
The Tokyo 2020 Games are facing fierce opposition from many in Japan, amid concerns that it is being postponed despite the threat of COVID-19 and slow vaccination levels in the country.
There are also concerns that the event will import the virus from other countries. Two athletes from Uganda and one Serbian athlete have already come out positive since arriving in Japan in recent weeks.
Pandemic measures for the Tokyo Olympics to silence spectators
The games were delayed by a year due to the pandemic and will now be held with a variety of restrictions. For example, organizers have banned fans from cheering in the stands at events and athletes have been told to avoid contact with members of other teams during the Games. Organizers have also decided not to distribute condoms in the Olympic Village in the hope of discouraging athletes from having sex.
Tokyo officials announced on Tuesday that the rest of the torch relay will be held away from public roads and spectators, citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. They had previously announced that half the relay would be held away from the public.
The games start on July 23rd.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8006505/olympic-torch-flame-water-gun-shooting-arrest/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]