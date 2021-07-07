Woman arrested for allegedly firing an Olympic torch with a water gun – National

Japanese authorities have arrested a torch killer who allegedly tried to kill the Tokyo Olympic flame with a water gun, in a water attack captured on video.

The brazen shootings took place during the Olympic torch relay through Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan on Sunday, authorities say.

Footage captured from the incident shows a single woman with a gun standing with a crowd of observers as the torchbearer carries the flame into the street. The woman can be seen pulling her pistol-style pistol and opening fire, sending a thin stream of fluid to the unsuspecting torch smuggler.

“No Olympic Games! Stop Games! She yells at him in Japanese before facing security.

Her water gun fails to extinguish the flame of the torch, which has its own own internal fuel source.

Kayoko Takahashi, 53, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of forcibly obstructing business, according to Mito Police.

The suspect was charged because she was “deliberately targeting the runner and interfering with the relay,” Deputy Police Chief Mito Noriaki Nagatsuka told Vice News.

“You can not shoot water at people for no good reason,” Nagatsuka said. “She was clearly not playing around. “This is not a children’s game.”

Police say the suspect admitted the shooting and defended it as an act of protest.

The runner, a 77-year-old man, was holding the torch to the finish line for the day relay at the time.

There were no delays as a result of the incident, Mainichi, Japan Newspaper reports.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The Tokyo 2020 Games are facing fierce opposition from many in Japan, amid concerns that it is being postponed despite the threat of COVID-19 and slow vaccination levels in the country.

There are also concerns that the event will import the virus from other countries. Two athletes from Uganda and one Serbian athlete have already come out positive since arriving in Japan in recent weeks.

















Pandemic measures for the Tokyo Olympics to silence spectators





Pandemic measures for the Tokyo Olympics to silence spectators June 21, 2021



The games were delayed by a year due to the pandemic and will now be held with a variety of restrictions. For example, organizers have banned fans from cheering in the stands at events and athletes have been told to avoid contact with members of other teams during the Games. Organizers have also decided not to distribute condoms in the Olympic Village in the hope of discouraging athletes from having sex.

Tokyo officials announced on Tuesday that the rest of the torch relay will be held away from public roads and spectators, citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. They had previously announced that half the relay would be held away from the public.

The games start on July 23rd.