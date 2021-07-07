Pre-Christ heat wave ‘cooks’ fruit crops on branch in Okanagan and Fraser valleys





The heat wave that engulfed Western Canada last week severely damaged fruit crops in the Okanagan and Fraser Valley as the two major fruit-growing provinces saw numerous days of temperatures above 40 C. BC Fruit Producers Association President Pinder Dhaliwal estimates that 50 to 70 percent of the cherry crop was damaged in the heat wave. Dhaliwal said apples, stone fruits and apricots were also damaged to a lesser extent. According to Dhaliwal, the heat wave “cooked” the cherries right in the orchard, noting that they are brown with burnt leaves and dry stalks. “It looks like someone gave him a kick and just sang it,” says the orchardist from Oliver, in the Southern Inland BC. Dhaliwal added that because the night temperatures were also hot, the cherries did not have time to cool down between the sharp days. Some cherries that look good from the outside are cooked from the inside and are heated towards the pit, he added. Sukhpal Bal, a fruit farmer in Kelowna and president of the BC Cherry Association, noted that he had a heavy cherry crop this season before the heat wave, one of the best he has seen in 20 years of experience. “It’s just so discouraging to see that this heat wave came in and literally cooked a lot of cherries.” Bal said this cherry is also bleached with burnt skin. “It’s not pretty, it’s not something that can be traded at the time we managed to harvest these cherries.” Bal said most cherries are badly damaged and can even be used for juices or purees. While there are still many cherries that are in good condition, Bal said they will have to watch them ripen as the heat continues. With night temperatures around 30 C, the fruits had little time to cool down between the scorching days. Pictured is a normal cranberry crop. (Michael Mcarthur) Damage to the Fraser Valley Raspberries and blueberries have taken over the largest David Mutz Habitat farm in the Fraser Valley east of Vancouver. “Plants are literally just cooked. You can pull the leaves and they just wrinkle in your hands.” Mutz noted the most drastic damage was caused during the three-day period between Saturday 26 June and Monday 28 June. Mutz estimates that 75 percent of early raspberry crops and between 10 and 30 percent of cranberry products are of poor quality so that they can be used only for juice. Although many farmers have insurance for heat events, the compensation will not compare to the profits they can make during a good crop season, pictured. (Graham Thompson / CBC) A financial gain for farmers “All farmers wait a whole year to harvest this crop, the overall financial impact will be huge for farmers,” Dhaliwal said. The BC Fruit Growers Association says many farmers have crop insurance for heat stress, but the compensation is far less than a healthy crop could have earned. However, Mutz is optimistic that the late season will be profitable, as they collect raspberries by October. Bal noted that this is the third year in a row where extreme weather events have damaged the cherry crop, citing torrential rain in 2019 and a chilly cold period in January 2020. With files from David French and Daybreak South.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/heat-fruit-crops-okanagan-fraser-valley-1.6092155 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos