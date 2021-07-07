Rapid antigen testing, same as COVID-19 PCR tests, reports RADx team

A longitudinal study co-authored by UMass Medical School researchers as part of the National Institutes of Health initiative Rapid Acceleration Diagnosis (RADx) reported that PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 and rapid antigen testing were equally effective in detecting of infection when the tests were given at least twice a week.

The results of the study represent good news for widespread prevention programs because antigen tests at the place of care or at home can give immediate results and are less costly than laboratory tests.

While individual PCR tests, considered the gold standard, are more sensitive than antigen tests especially at the beginning of infection, the results showed that both test approaches can give 98 percent sensitivity when taken regularly as part of a screening program. , according to a press release from the NIH. This is good news for widespread prevention programs because over-the-counter or in-home antigen tests, available without a prescription, can give immediate results and are less costly than laboratory tests.

The study was published on June 30 Journal of Infectious Diseases. The UMass Medical School researchers who co-authored the paper with researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering were: Laura L. Gibson, MD, MD associate of medicine; Alyssa N. Owens, PhD, research coordinator; John P. Broach, MD, MPH, MBA, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine; Bruce A. Barton, PhD, professor of population and quantitative health sciences; Peter Lazar, application database developer; and David D. McManus, MD, the Richard M. Haidack Professor of Medicine and chair and professor of medicine.

“Rapid antigen testing at home, two to three times a week, is a powerful and convenient way for individuals to control COVID-19 infection,” said Bruce Tromberg, PhD, director of NIBIB, part of the NIH. “With the opening of schools and businesses, the risk of infecting an individual can change from day to day. Serial antigen testing can help people manage this risk and take swift action to prevent the virus from spreading. ”

The researchers collected two forms of nasal swabs and a saliva sample for staff and students participating in a COVID-19 screening program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for 14 consecutive days. One of each participant’s nasal swabs was sent to a lab at Johns Hopkins University to observe the growth of the live virus in culture, to obtain an approximate measure of the period during which subjects could spread the infection to others.

The researchers then compared three modes of COVID-19 testing: PCR testing of saliva, PCR testing of nasal samples, and rapid antigen testing of nasal samples. They calculated the susceptibility of each test modality to detect SARS-CoV-2 and measured the presence of live virus for a two-week period after infection.

When the researchers calculated test sensitivity based on a test rate every three days, they reported better than 98 percent sensitivity to detect infection, either using rapid antigen tests or PCR tests. When they assessed the frequency of testing only once a week, the sensitivity of nasal and salivary PCR testing remained high, about 98 percent, but the sensitivity of the antigen test dropped to 80 percent.

“The challenge with interpreting PCR or antigen test results is that a positive test may not show a transmissible infection (low specification) or may not detect the live virus in the sample (low susceptibility), respectively,” said Dr. Gibson, who co-leads the core of RADx Tech clinical trials.

“The unique aspect of this study is that we paired PCR and antigen testing with viral culture as a sign of transmissibility. This study model revealed the best way to use each type of test and reduced the impact of challenges interpreting their results on patients suspected of having COVID-19. “

Nathaniel Hafer, PhD, Assistant Professor of Molecular Medicine and lead investigator at RADx Tech Study Logistics Core, said, “As an example of the impact of our work, the data we have collected has helped inform the CDC guidelines for the use of antigen in different populations ”.

Dr. Hafer stressed the critical role of the UMass Medical School in designing, conducting and analyzing this work on test sensitivity. He gave special recognition to the study team of UMass Medical School – led by Dr. Broach and including Gul Nowshad, project director, and Bernadette Shaw, research navigator – who played a vital role in observing from a distance the participants in this study in the dormitory rooms at the University of Illinois.

