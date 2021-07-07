International
Politicians announce intergovernmental working group to address housing in NWT
An intergovernmental working group set up to address housing issues in the northwestern territories will meet for the first time in the next two weeks.
Daniel Vandal, Canada’s northern affairs minister, and Paulie Chinna, the NWT minister responsible for housing and homelessness, announced the new team Tuesday.
Group members have not yet been selected, nor have the exact priorities been set.
“We are looking at federal representation at the table, territorial representation and also indigenous groups,” Chinna explained. “We have 17 of them across the territory, and we’ve been in conversation with DeneNation as well.”
Chinna said this is the first time the Northwest Territories are engaging with the federal government in this way.
“Addressing the needs of the communities of the Northwest Territories is not something that any single government can do alone,” she said, adding that there are “so many players” working to address housing and that one priority should be to improve coordination and communication with residents.
“We know we have to listen to the voice of the North,” Vandal said. “There we will find solutions [and] this is exactly what we are doing. “It takes collective effort to tackle challenges like this, and different perspectives will come up with better solutions.”
There is no funding commitment related to the working group itself, however, Vandal said $ 25 million from the 2021 federal budget was being poured into the territory during the current construction season.
The money is being used to build 30 new public housing units, according to a government media statement.
Vandal also cited a $ 60 million equity fund being used to work on 126 affordable housing units.
The money remained idle for about two years until March, when the federal and territorial governments announced how it would be used.
“There will be more arrivals,” he promised. “This working group is the beginning of something bold and innovative, which I am confident will bring about positive change in the northern communities.”
