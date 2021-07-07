



The blockade of Covid-19 in Sydney has been extended for a week as Australia’s largest city faces the highly contagious Delta variant. Sydney, home to one-fifth of Australia’s 25 million people, was blocked on June 26 as an explosion of a Delta variant persuaded officials to tighten restrictions. Strict home stay orders would expire on Friday, but will now remain in effect until July 16th. “This Delta tip is a game-changer, it is extremely transmissible and more contagious than any other form of virus we have seen,” New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. As Sydney struggled with the worst outbreak of the year so far, total infections have reached 350 since the first case was discovered three weeks ago in a limousine driver transporting the airline crew overseas. A total of 27 new cases purchased instead of Covid-19 were reported today in NSW, up from 18 the day before. Of the new cases, 20 were in isolation during or for part of their infectious period, while seven cases spent time in the community while being infectious. Blockages, fast tracking of contacts and a high community compliance with social distance rules have helped Australia suppress past outbreaks and keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,800 cases and 910 death.

The current blockade is the second in Sydney since the start of the pandemic. Recent coronavirus histories Health officials warned Sydney residents they expect cases to rise in the next 24 hours and urged residents in three western suburbs – Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool – to stay home. Liverpool vice-president Mazhar Hadid said there was no “other solution” other than blocking the neighborhood. “I know it ‘s affecting small businesses in Liverpool, it’ s like they’ve lost their city, but we have to do the right thing,” he told Reuters. Schools in Sydney will switch to distance learning next week when they return from winter break. The vaccination machine in Australia has fallen far behind the initial schedules as age restrictions were imposed on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, the backbone of the country’s program, due to the low risk of blood clots. The government has since tried to secure additional supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, though large quantities are not expected to arrive by the end of the year. Treasury Josh Frydenberg told reporters that “challenges have been forced on us” in the inoculation program, but the pace is growing.

