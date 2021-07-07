Prominent Dutch Crime Reporter shot in central Amsterdam





AMSTERDAM A well-known Dutch crime reporter was shot in the head Tuesday night after leaving a television studio in central Amsterdam, police said. Videos on social media showed Peter R. de Vries, 64 years old, lying on the street with blood flowing from his face. He is still alive, a bystander can be heard saying. Police wrote on Twitter that he was seriously injured and was transported to the hospital. Mr de Vries, who has long been a researcher in the Netherlands for solving cold cases and directing his criminal appearance on television for nearly two decades, has said he regularly receives death threats. During the last year, Mr. De Vries, who is also the director of a law firm, had been an adviser to a key witness in a trial over multiple murders allegedly ordered by a crime organization. Ridouan Taghi, accused of being a gang leader, is a Dutch-Moroccan who was arrested in Dubai in 2019 and is the main defendant in the case.

After the shooting, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus held an urgent meeting with security authorities. This was an attack on a brave journalist and with it an attack on free journalism, said Mr. Rutte. Police said they had arrested three people, one of whom could have been the potential gunman, but gave no further information about the suspects. Police did not comment on the motive. Femke Halsema, the mayor of Amsterdam, called Mr de Vries a national hero for all of us, at a press conference, describing the attack as a brutal, cowardly crime. She added that Mr. De Vries was fighting for his life. Amsterdam as well as other Dutch cities has been the scene of numerous shootings over the last decade, in which criminals have targeted either each other or those who intervene in their crimes. The nearby port of Rotterdam is one of the main entrances for cocaine imports into Europe and the country is a leader in the illicit production of amphetamines and crystal metaphysics. Normally those criminals kill each other, but now they are killing lawyers and journalists, said Minke Heino, who passed by the crime scene on Tuesday night on her red bicycle. They act with impunity. This is the next level.

Recently, he has been on the news about the trial of Mr. Taghi. The lawyer for the key witness in that trial was killed in Amsterdam in 2019. The lawyer, Derk Wiersum, represented the same witness, known as Nabil B., whom Mr de Vries is advising. Witness brother, Reduan B., was shot dead in 2018. It is not the first time the Netherlands has seen a prominent figure attacked in a public place. In 2004, the provocative filmmaker Theo van Gogh was stabbed to death in Amsterdam, an episode that undermined the image of the Netherlands as a tolerant, peaceful country at the time. In 2002, far-right politician Pim Fortuyn was assassinated days before the general election. The news of Mr de Vriess’s shooting was received in the Netherlands with shock. Incredible, Thomas Bruning, secretary of a Dutch journalists’ association, wrote on Twitter. This hits journalism right in the face.

That is terrible, he said Paul Vugts, a crime reporter for the Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool who lived under special police protection in 2017 and 2018. Several people in connection with this case are either shot or killed. Peter would like us all to keep our heads cool and keep working. Rosanne Kropman contributed to the report.

