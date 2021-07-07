International
Transport Canada issues safety warning for several Bell helicopters following fatal crash west of Edmonton
A rotor pin with a defect suspected as the cause of a deadly helicopter crash west of Edmonton last week has placed several models of Bell helicopters across North America.
The main rotor belt pins on certain Bell 212, 204B and 205 series helicopters need to be checked and replaced, Transport Canada said in an emergency airworthiness directive issued Monday.
The notice warns that the pins may fail, resulting in the separation of the rotor head and blade from the aircraft in mid-flight.
“Failure of a main rotor belt pin will result in disconnection of the main rotor blade and loss of helicopter control,” the directive says.
Serial numbers on rotor belt pins on affected Bell helicopters must be checked against a list in the airworthiness directive before they can fly again, Transport Canada said.
“During the investigation of a fatal Bell 212 helicopter crash in Canada, it was discovered that one of the main rotor belt straps was out of board[s] was shaved during flight, leading to detachment of the main rotor blade and the main rotor head. “
A spokesman for Canada’s Transportation Safety Board told CBC News that the announcement for Transport Canada was triggered by the TSB investigation into the June 28 fatal crash of a Bell 212 near Evansburg, Alta.
Pilot Heath Coleman, 48, of Prince George, BC, died while working to fight a wildfire.
Coleman was just when the flying helicopter crashed in a rural area near the front of the fire.
The failed Parthad accumulated only 20 hours of service, according to the announcement from Transport Canada. He said an inspection of another Canadian Bell 212 found a “deformed” rotor headband pin after about 29 hours of service.
The cause of the failure of the part has not been determined, Transport Canadasaid.
Bell Helicopters issued a “service advice waiver” on damaged parts late Monday.
The company said some of the main rotor belt pins “may not have been manufactured in accordance with engineering design requirements”.
Bell demands that the data be checked before the next flight and that all defective parts be replaced. The company said work on each aircraft could take 20 hours to complete.
A Bell spokesman said company officials could not discuss details due to the ongoing collision investigation, but offered condolences to the Coleman family.
If you lose the rotor blades, it is equivalent to a plane losing wings.-Jon Lee, TSB
Jon Lee, TSB Regional Operations Manager for Western Canada, said there were visible signs at the crash site that the rotor pin had failed.
The rotor blade was not with the helicopter wreckage.
“For us as investigators, this is a very clear first signal that something happened during the flight rather than as a result of the crash,” Lee said in an interview Tuesday.
A blade was found 23 feet from the crash site. The other was found on the second day of the investigation, 46 meters from the site.
“When we were able to recover the rotor blade, we were able to observe that this retaining pin was sheared,” Lee said.
The parts are being tested in the TSB laboratory.
‘Gravity takes over’
Lee said the crash was not viable.
“Basically, with a helicopter, if you lose the rotor blades, it’s the equivalent of an airplane losing its wings,” Lee said.
“You have lost all ability to maintain elevation and gravity takes over.”
The wild 175-acre fire near Evansburg has been burning since June 22 when it caused a temporary evacuation of nearby homes. It is now classified as under control.
‘Something catastrophic happened’
Coleman was a longtime employee of Yellowhead Helicopters.
Company CEO Jacob Forman said Coleman was flying to get firefighters to a swamp near the fire.
Forman, who went on stage, told CBC News his crew helped set up the second blade.
“It seemed like a critical test that would be needed,” he said.
Forman said he never thought the pilot’s mistake could be to blame. Coleman was a talented and deeply trusted member of his team for nearly a decade.
“Something catastrophic happened … he didn’t stand a chance.”
