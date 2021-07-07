Cavid cases rise as vaccines stall in Africa as experts seek greater global input

Health workers talk near an ambulance in the parking lot of Steve Biko Academic Hospital, amid a nationwide blockade of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021. Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters

African nations are preparing for what is expected to be the continent’s worst wave of Covid-19 yet, with vaccine supplies continuing to hamper recovery efforts. Last week, the continent surpassed the peak of the second wave of 528,000 active cases in January, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and compiled by the BBC, with active cases now down to 642,823. Across Africa, cases increased by almost 200% between June and July, and the weekly average of new daily deaths has increased since early June, with sharp trends attributed mainly to the rapid spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. A total of 36 countries reported an increase in active infections last week, while 15 posted declines and three recorded no change. Meanwhile, 12 countries have uncovered “variants of concern”, nine of which are battling Delta. Campaign One, an international nonprofit organization focusing on extreme poverty and preventable disease, stressed that testing remains “sadly low”. He also noted that limited data reporting means understanding the evolution of the pandemic is largely based on about a dozen countries, which are able to conduct massive testing and report reliable data.

“Hospital admissions increased by 40% across the continent in the week to June 20 and by another 42% a week later, extending healthcare services to the breaking point,” the report said. “As a result, some countries are experiencing severe shortages of life-saving medical treatments, with reports of patients dying while waiting for a hospital bed.” The organization also stressed that the supply of vaccines is set to exceed demand in the major G-7 economies by the end of the summer. One’s Africa Covid Tracker shows that of the more than 3 billion doses administered worldwide, less than 2% were in Africa. “The same countries have bought enough doses to vaccinate their entire population and still have more than 2.5 billion doses left, which can be used to reduce the spread of variants, to reopen the global economy and to end the global pandemic faster, “he added. One has pointed out that this amount would be enough to protect the entire adult population of Africa. Confirmed daily cases across Africa have risen from a recent low of 7,849 on May 17 to more than 36,700 as of Monday, according to an average of seven days from Our world in data, while total vaccines increased during the same period from 1.8 per 100 persons to 3.9.

Over the same period, Europe has seen its total vaccines rise from 39.8 per 100 people to 69.8 and the US has risen from 54.8 to 74.7. World Bank and African Union Covid-19 Vaccine Purchasing Task Team agreed last month to co-operate in vaccinating 400 million Africans, while G-7 leaders pledged another 870 million doses to support equitable access to the June summit. However, in June, the WHO structure COVAX, which aimed to ensure equal access to vaccines worldwide, was forced to lower its targets in 2021 by covering 27% of the population of targeted income countries. low to 23%. One also noted that recent vaccine-sharing commitments, including the G-7, are nowhere near the 11 billion doses required to achieve global herd immunity. ‘Economic speed shock’ on the road? Almost half of the new cases recorded last week were in South Africa, which has now reported more than 2 million cases and 62,171 deaths. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously judged what he called “apartheid and vaccines” by the main economies for the collection of supplies. The last point has led to a re-imposition of level four control measures, the second highest level available. These include a prolonged curfew and bans on all rallies, alcohol sales and leisure travel in and out of the densely populated Gauteng region, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria. However, economists do not expect this to significantly affect the country’s economic outlook. Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of South Africa Kuben Naidoo has stated that the restrictions will be a “speeding collision on the road”. Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, suggested in a note Friday that interest rates are likely to rise later and more slowly than investors currently predict. South Africa-produced PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) output came out lower in June but remained strong given the third tough wave the country is facing.